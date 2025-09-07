Woman arrested in Hat Yai for smuggling drugs in brassiere

Yesterday, September 6, police units from the Royal Thai Police and the Provincial Police Region 9, led by Police Colonel Thammarat Phetnongchum, apprehended a 25 year old woman in the outskirts of Hat Yai. The arrest occurred as she attempted to deliver drugs hidden in her brassiere to customers at a concert.

The operation took place in the Saphan Dam community, located within the Khlong Hae municipality in the Hat Yai district of Songkhla province. The targeted suspect, Suttikarn, originally from Moo 3, Tha Chamuang subdistrict, Rattaphum district, was found standing outside a convenience store when police arrived.

As she reached into her purse for money, a bag of crystal methamphetamine fell to the ground. This incident prompted a search by a female officer who discovered more drugs concealed in her brassiere, 11 bags of crystal meth weighing 9.50 grammes on the right side and 61 methamphetamine pills on the left side.

During questioning, Suttikarn admitted to selling methamphetamine and crystal meth for nearly a year. She disclosed that she sold methamphetamine at the rate of three pills for 100 baht (US$3) and crystal meth at 100 baht per gramme.

She further revealed that she had brought the drugs to deliver to customers in the Saphan Dam community after attending a concert in Hat Yai the previous night, reported KhaoSod.

The police charged her with possession of a category 1 controlled substance with intent to sell, which is illegal. She is currently detained for further investigation to dismantle the drug network before formal proceedings.

