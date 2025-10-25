Pattaya bar offers bounty after thief nabs prized BMX bike

CCTV footage shared online as staff seek help identifying suspect

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A bar in Pattaya is appealing for help after a thief stole a customer’s bicycle, prompting a police report and a cash reward for its return.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, October 20, was captured on CCTV and widely shared on social media, sparking public outrage and concerns over the bar’s reputation. The bar, located in Soi 6, is now offering a 5,000 baht reward for information leading to the bike’s recovery.

According to a post in the popular Pattaya Talk Facebook group, the stolen bicycle, a BMX valued at around 15,000 baht, belonged to a regular Austrian customer. The CCTV footage shows a man casually walking up and stealing the bike parked just outside the bar.

“This man stole a customer’s bicycle from our shop. If anyone has any leads, please let us know. There’s a 5,000 baht reward. The customer has already filed a police report. Return the bike to avoid trouble!”

Reporters visited the bar and spoke with Pat, a 36 year old staff member. She revealed that the bike’s owner, 30 year old Jordan from Austria, was a frequent patron who would ride his BMX from Phratamnak Hill, roughly 3 to 4 kilometres away, to the bar.

“On the night it happened, Jordan had a lot to drink. He left the bike and took public transport home, like he usually does. But this time, we forgot to bring it inside.”

The next morning, Jordan called the bar to check on his bicycle, according to The Pattaya News.

Initially, staff believed he was joking, but a quick check of the CCTV footage revealed that the bike had been stolen in the early hours.

“The customer was heartbroken. He loved that bike. This has really damaged our reputation and cost us a loyal customer.”

A report was filed with Pattaya City Police, and the bar is urging the public to help track down the thief.

“If the bike is returned, no questions asked,” said Pat. “Otherwise, the law will take its course.”

Pattaya News

Pattaya bar offers bounty after thief nabs prized BMX bike

