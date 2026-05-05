Foreign couple held after sex on moving tuk tuk in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 5, 2026, 11:44 AM
273 1 minute read
Foreign couple held after sex on moving tuk tuk in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ แฉยับ ภูเก็ต

A foreign couple was detained yesterday, May 4, after they were caught on a viral video engaging in sexual activity while travelling on tuk tuk in Patong, Phuket.

A Phuket tuk tuk incident involving a foreign couple engaging in sexual activity in public led to their arrest yesterday, May 4, after video of the incident, recorded by a passerby, circulated online.

The footage was shared on Sunday, May 3, by the Facebook page แฉยับ ภูเก็ต, with a caption questioning whether such behaviour reflected a small minority of tourists. The post referenced ongoing public debate about tourist conduct in the province, which some mentioned was only 0.1% of all.

In the video, a foreign man wearing a white shirt is seated inside a moving tuk tuk, while a woman is positioned on the floor of the vehicle performing oral sex.

Sex on moving tuk tuk in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ แฉยับ ภูเก็ต

The video was recorded by a Thai woman travelling on a motorcycle behind the tuk tuk, who commented on the situation while filming. The person recording is heard saying…

“Patong always has this kind of thing. This is the first time encountering something like this by myself. Can you just wait until arriving at a hotel?”

The footage drew criticism online towards both the couple and the tuk tuk driver. Some users questioned why the driver allowed the behaviour to take place in public.

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Others speculated about the identity of the woman, suggesting she may have been a sex worker, though this has not been confirmed by officials.

Foreign couple arrested for sex on Phuket tuk tuk
Photo via DailyNews

Following the circulation of the video, officers from Patong Police Station launched an investigation and located the couple yesterday. Police confirmed both individuals are foreign nationals but did not disclose further details about their identities.

Officers stated that legal action would be taken against the couple, although specific charges or penalties have not yet been announced.

This Phuket tuk tuk incident follows similar cases reported in the area. Last week, a group of foreign tourists drew criticism after exposing themselves while travelling in a tuk tuk in Patong.

In February, a French couple was arrested for engaging in sexual activity in a tuk tuk on Patong Hill. They were later deported and added to a blacklist after legal proceedings.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 5, 2026, 11:44 AM
273 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.