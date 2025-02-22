Fake doctor arrested at Samut Prakan clinic for illegal practice

Picture courtesy of เรื่องจริงผ่านเลนส์

A fake doctor was apprehended at a clinic in Phra Samut Chedi while administering injections to a patient. This occurred around 3pm yesterday, February 21.

Nuttanaporn Wongboonkeokul, a 32 year old pharmacist and head of the consumer protection and pharmaceutical health group in Samut Prakan province, alongside Police Lieutenant Colonel Prayoon Pattanuli, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation at Phra Samut Chedi Police Station, and other officials, raided a three-story commercial building in the Nai Khlong Bang Pla Kot subdistrict, Samut Prakan province.

The site, operating as Phrom Rak Medical Clinic, was investigated following complaints from locals that the person treating patients did not match the names displayed in the consultation room. The police arrested 56 year old Korakot, 52 year old Anucha, and 54 year old Kwanchit.

Nuttanaporn, the special pharmacist, revealed that the investigation began after a patient complained that the person providing treatment and medication did not match the name on the signage. This led to the deployment of undercover officers to verify the claims.

Their findings confirmed the suspicions and the raid revealed that the people acting as doctors did not have the necessary approval as per the displayed license. A female patient had recently received an injection and medication from this unqualified person, which constitutes a criminal act.

A woman who had sought treatment at the clinic expressed shock and concern upon learning that the doctor she had been seeing was a fraud. She admitted to regularly visiting the clinic due to its proximity to her home and had never suspected the doctor was fake, as treatment was always provided as usual.

Initial charges against Korkrat include practicing medicine without a license, selling modern medicine without permission, and document forgery. During the investigation, officials discovered documents indicating that Kwanchit was involved in an illicit money-lending operation, with interest rates exceeding legal limits, reported KhaoSod.

Charges of conducting unauthorised personal loan business were filed against her, supported by two documents listing the loan agreements. Meanwhile, Anucha, the clinic owner, faces charges for failing to ensure that qualified professionals were present during all operating hours as required by ministry regulations.