Fake doctor arrested at Samut Prakan clinic for illegal practice

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee6 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 22, 2025
233 1 minute read
Fake doctor arrested at Samut Prakan clinic for illegal practice
Picture courtesy of เรื่องจริงผ่านเลนส์

A fake doctor was apprehended at a clinic in Phra Samut Chedi while administering injections to a patient. This occurred around 3pm yesterday, February 21.

Nuttanaporn Wongboonkeokul, a 32 year old pharmacist and head of the consumer protection and pharmaceutical health group in Samut Prakan province, alongside Police Lieutenant Colonel Prayoon Pattanuli, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation at Phra Samut Chedi Police Station, and other officials, raided a three-story commercial building in the Nai Khlong Bang Pla Kot subdistrict, Samut Prakan province.

Advertisements

The site, operating as Phrom Rak Medical Clinic, was investigated following complaints from locals that the person treating patients did not match the names displayed in the consultation room. The police arrested 56 year old Korakot, 52 year old Anucha, and 54 year old Kwanchit.

Nuttanaporn, the special pharmacist, revealed that the investigation began after a patient complained that the person providing treatment and medication did not match the name on the signage. This led to the deployment of undercover officers to verify the claims.

Related Articles
Fake doctor arrested at Samut Prakan clinic for illegal practice | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of เรื่องจริงผ่านเลนส์

Their findings confirmed the suspicions and the raid revealed that the people acting as doctors did not have the necessary approval as per the displayed license. A female patient had recently received an injection and medication from this unqualified person, which constitutes a criminal act.

A woman who had sought treatment at the clinic expressed shock and concern upon learning that the doctor she had been seeing was a fraud. She admitted to regularly visiting the clinic due to its proximity to her home and had never suspected the doctor was fake, as treatment was always provided as usual.

Initial charges against Korkrat include practicing medicine without a license, selling modern medicine without permission, and document forgery. During the investigation, officials discovered documents indicating that Kwanchit was involved in an illicit money-lending operation, with interest rates exceeding legal limits, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

Charges of conducting unauthorised personal loan business were filed against her, supported by two documents listing the loan agreements. Meanwhile, Anucha, the clinic owner, faces charges for failing to ensure that qualified professionals were present during all operating hours as required by ministry regulations.

Fake doctor arrested at Samut Prakan clinic for illegal practice | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Transgender scammer causes distress in Thai massage deception Crime News

Transgender scammer causes distress in Thai massage deception

4 hours ago
Chiang Mai loan shark arrested for illegal high-interest lending Crime News

Chiang Mai loan shark arrested for illegal high-interest lending

4 hours ago
British man drops cocoaine at Phuket Airport and causes a scene Phuket News

British man drops cocoaine at Phuket Airport and causes a scene

5 hours ago
Fake doctor arrested at Samut Prakan clinic for illegal practice Crime News

Fake doctor arrested at Samut Prakan clinic for illegal practice

6 hours ago
Police dismantle illegal Cambodian settlement in Sa Kaeo Thailand News

Police dismantle illegal Cambodian settlement in Sa Kaeo

6 hours ago
Suphan Buri temple abbot arrested for child assault and indecent images Crime News

Suphan Buri temple abbot arrested for child assault and indecent images

6 hours ago
Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht Crime News

Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht

6 hours ago
Bangkok faces severe air pollution as PM2.5 levels rise Bangkok News

Bangkok faces severe air pollution as PM2.5 levels rise

7 hours ago
Man arrested for distributing child pornography on social media Crime News

Man arrested for distributing child pornography on social media

7 hours ago
Freedom Beach reclassified for business and ecotourism operations Phuket News

Freedom Beach reclassified for business and ecotourism operations

7 hours ago
Man sets motorcycle on fire near Pattaya station, investigation underway Pattaya News

Man sets motorcycle on fire near Pattaya station, investigation underway

7 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s biometric data lapse leaves borders vulnerable Thailand News

Thailand’s biometric data lapse leaves borders vulnerable

7 hours ago
White Lotus season 3 boosts Koh Samui tourism by 88% Tourism News

White Lotus season 3 boosts Koh Samui tourism by 88%

8 hours ago
Phuket police arrest 13 Chinese tourists in illegal gambling raid Phuket News

Phuket police arrest 13 Chinese tourists in illegal gambling raid

8 hours ago
Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves in 37 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves in 37 provinces

8 hours ago
Sai Mai man threatens neighbours, arrested for guns and meth Bangkok News

Sai Mai man threatens neighbours, arrested for guns and meth

1 day ago
Third time’s the harm: Bangkok gambling den busted yet again Bangkok News

Third time’s the harm: Bangkok gambling den busted yet again

1 day ago
Thailand and Laos to boost trade and security ties by 2027 Bangkok News

Thailand and Laos to boost trade and security ties by 2027

1 day ago
Maid to misbehave: Cleaner caught red-handed in CCTV sting Thailand News

Maid to misbehave: Cleaner caught red-handed in CCTV sting

1 day ago
New allowance system for seniors in the works Bangkok News

New allowance system for seniors in the works

1 day ago
Australian couple arrested for snatching belongings from Phuket tourists Phuket News

Australian couple arrested for snatching belongings from Phuket tourists

1 day ago
Temple abbot arrested for child pornography possession Thailand News

Temple abbot arrested for child pornography possession

1 day ago
Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives Thailand News

Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives

1 day ago
Thai man shares ex-girlfriend&#8217;s explicit images online after car dispute Thailand News

Thai man shares ex-girlfriend’s explicit images online after car dispute

1 day ago
Driver dozes off and crashes timber trailer truck in Chon Buri Thailand News

Driver dozes off and crashes timber trailer truck in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee6 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 22, 2025
233 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

British man drops cocoaine at Phuket Airport and causes a scene

British man drops cocoaine at Phuket Airport and causes a scene

5 hours ago
Police dismantle illegal Cambodian settlement in Sa Kaeo

Police dismantle illegal Cambodian settlement in Sa Kaeo

6 hours ago
Suphan Buri temple abbot arrested for child assault and indecent images

Suphan Buri temple abbot arrested for child assault and indecent images

6 hours ago
Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht

Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht

6 hours ago