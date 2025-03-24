Thailand warns vaping could lead to 5 years in prison

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, March 24, 2025
649 2 minutes read
Thailand warns vaping could lead to 5 years in prison
Photo by mauro_grigollo via Canva

Following the Government of Thailand’s recent decisive action on e-cigarettes or vapes, anyone caught with the illegal items could face up to five years in prison and a hefty fine. Residents are also encouraged to report vape users or vendors through an official mobile application.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has now taken a firm stance against vaping, despite having previously supported the legalisation of the product during her election campaign, according to an interview with The Standard.

The government, under her leadership, along with relevant departments, initiated operations against e-cigarettes in response to their increasing use, particularly among Thai teenagers and children. This resulted in a series of recent crackdowns on vape vendors and importers across Thailand.

The issue gained further attention after a Member of Parliament (MP) from the People’s Party, Chorayuth “Tonkla” Chaturapornprasit, was seen vaping inside the Parliament building.

Related Articles

Recently, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Prasert Chantararuangthong, reported the ministry’s successful operations targeting e-cigarettes to the public. He clarified that the ministry closely monitored and blocked more than 9,500 URLs that promoted and sold vapes.

E-cigarettes vaping in Thailand result in fine and prison
Photo by Elmar Gubisch via Canva

Prasert added that the ministry had utilised a social listening tool to combat the online distribution of e-cigarettes. This led to the removal of 285 posts from sellers and 93 posts from buyers.

Prasert and other official departments highlighted the legal consequences associated with e-cigarettes including:

  • A vendor who sells vapes or vape juice violates the Consumer Protection Act, punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 600,000 baht, or both.
  • A person who buys or possesses vapes or vape juice violates the Customs Act, punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine equal to four times the value of the products, or both.
  • A person who imports vapes or vape juice violates the Customs Act, punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine equal to five times the value of the products, or both.
  • Anyone vaping in public will face a fine of up to 5,000 baht, according to the Tobacco Product Control Act.
Tang Rath application
Photo via App Store

Aside from emphasising the punishments, the government has also urged the public to report any vape vendors or users to the authorities via the Tang Rath (ทางรัฐ) application.

The app features a dedicated section to report offenders, their locations, and related images, and users can track the status of their reports through the app.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok care centre exposed for covering up abuse of old Alzheimer&#8217;s man Bangkok News

Bangkok care centre exposed for covering up abuse of old Alzheimer’s man

9 hours ago
Fuelling the festivities: Petrol and diesel prices cut for Songkran Thailand News

Fuelling the festivities: Petrol and diesel prices cut for Songkran

9 hours ago
Sour deal: China squeezes out 19 Thai products over safety fears Thailand News

Sour deal: China squeezes out 19 Thai products over safety fears

9 hours ago
Drunk Thai woman attempts hara-kiri after dispute with husband Thailand News

Drunk Thai woman attempts hara-kiri after dispute with husband

9 hours ago
Bangkok choking: PM2.5 toxic dust clouds capital in pollution panic Bangkok News

Bangkok choking: PM2.5 toxic dust clouds capital in pollution panic

10 hours ago
Thailand warns vaping could lead to 5 years in prison Thailand News

Thailand warns vaping could lead to 5 years in prison

10 hours ago
Phuket cops bag major methamphetamine suspect in Thalang bust Phuket News

Phuket cops bag major methamphetamine suspect in Thalang bust

11 hours ago
Fake cash chaos: Phuket cops probe tourists over dodgy dollars Phuket News

Fake cash chaos: Phuket cops probe tourists over dodgy dollars

11 hours ago
2 suspects arrested, 2 police injured in illegal gun crackdown Bangkok News

2 suspects arrested, 2 police injured in illegal gun crackdown

11 hours ago
Bangkok man caught with unlicensed gun at checkpoint Bangkok News

Bangkok man caught with unlicensed gun at checkpoint

12 hours ago
Pattaya police beef up patrols to tackle crime surge Pattaya News

Pattaya police beef up patrols to tackle crime surge

12 hours ago
Speeding driver causes major crash, minor injuries reported Thailand News

Speeding driver causes major crash, minor injuries reported

12 hours ago
Thai motorcycle taxi rider loses nearly 30,000 baht in fake dollar scam Thailand News

Thai motorcycle taxi rider loses nearly 30,000 baht in fake dollar scam

12 hours ago
Two homes gutted, Pattaya residents burned in frantic fire escape Pattaya News

Two homes gutted, Pattaya residents burned in frantic fire escape

13 hours ago
Four arrested with AK-47s bound for Phuket Phuket News

Four arrested with AK-47s bound for Phuket

13 hours ago
Thai doctor mysteriously dies in bloodstained shorts in Bangkok condo Bangkok News

Thai doctor mysteriously dies in bloodstained shorts in Bangkok condo

13 hours ago
Jim Thompson: The man, the house and the mystery that won’t die Bangkok Travel

Jim Thompson: The man, the house and the mystery that won’t die

13 hours ago
Minister demands tighter security after student clash at MBK Centre Bangkok News

Minister demands tighter security after student clash at MBK Centre

13 hours ago
Truck-stop terror: Motorcyclist smashes into lorry near Pattaya Pattaya News

Truck-stop terror: Motorcyclist smashes into lorry near Pattaya

14 hours ago
United Nations urges Thailand to collaborate for sustainable future Thailand News

United Nations urges Thailand to collaborate for sustainable future

14 hours ago
Thai woman shot dead in cemetery over 50 million baht inheritance dispute Thailand News

Thai woman shot dead in cemetery over 50 million baht inheritance dispute

15 hours ago
Slow progress in Thaksin hospital aid probe due to limited info Thailand News

Slow progress in Thaksin hospital aid probe due to limited info

15 hours ago
Pattaya motorbike thief crashes student’s birthday bash Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike thief crashes student’s birthday bash

15 hours ago
Thailand urged to review new co-payment health insurance rule Thailand News

Thailand urged to review new co-payment health insurance rule

16 hours ago
Blazing bandit: Foreign thief tunnels into Phuket weed shop Phuket News

Blazing bandit: Foreign thief tunnels into Phuket weed shop

16 hours ago
Crime NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, March 24, 2025
649 2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Sour deal: China squeezes out 19 Thai products over safety fears

Sour deal: China squeezes out 19 Thai products over safety fears

9 hours ago
Drunk Thai woman attempts hara-kiri after dispute with husband

Drunk Thai woman attempts hara-kiri after dispute with husband

9 hours ago
Bangkok choking: PM2.5 toxic dust clouds capital in pollution panic

Bangkok choking: PM2.5 toxic dust clouds capital in pollution panic

10 hours ago
Phuket cops bag major methamphetamine suspect in Thalang bust

Phuket cops bag major methamphetamine suspect in Thalang bust

11 hours ago