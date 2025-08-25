Man arrested for staging car accidents to claim over one million baht

Police target network behind crashes and fraudulent claims

Bright Choomanee
August 25, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) arrested a 26 year old man, Anucha, for staging four car accidents in a month to fraudulently claim insurance payouts, causing damages exceeding one million baht. His accomplices are also under investigation.

The arrest, led by Police Colonel Krit Worathat and his team, took place today, August 25. Anucha was apprehended at his residence in Ratchaburi following a warrant from the Phra Khanong Criminal Court. The charges include attempted fraud and making fraudulent insurance claims.

The investigation began in May 2024 when an insurance company reported suspicious activity by Anucha. He had claimed his car had fallen into water in Nakhon Pathom. This led to the suspension of insurance payouts after irregularities were found.

Further investigations revealed that Anucha owned four cars, acquired through close proximity leasing agreements. From September to November 2023, all four vehicles were involved in similar accidents, with three different drivers allegedly losing control and ending up in the water.

Some insurance companies had already paid over 900,000 baht (US$27,745) in claims, with pending cases potentially raising total damages above one million baht (US$30,865).

The investigation uncovered that this was an organised operation involving four people, including Anucha. He had leased all four vehicles within a month, making only one lease payment before orchestrating the accidents. These incidents occurred on remote roads along irrigation canals in Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, and Kanchanaburi.

It was found that some drivers had driven into water twice in quick succession to claim full insurance coverage, citing irreparable damage. Financial tracing showed that compensation money was transferred to relatives’ accounts or withdrawn in cash.

When police requested the submerged vehicles for inspection, Anucha ignored the request, prompting the issuance of an arrest warrant, reported KhaoSod.

During questioning, Anucha partially denied involvement, admitting to purchasing and insuring the cars before transferring ownership. He claimed ignorance of the accidents and withdrew insurance money without knowing of the fraud. The investigation is ongoing, with efforts to apprehend the other drivers and accomplices.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

