Chinese-born Cambodian man attacked for eating neighbours’s crab

Delivery rider sends steamed crab to wrong home in Chon Buri, leading to physical assault

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025
83 1 minute read
Photo via Facebook/ ชลบุรี ข่าวตรงประเด็น News

A group of Chinese men and their Thai employee attacked a Chinese-born Cambodian neighbour in Chon Buri for eating crab worth 4,000 baht, which was wrongly delivered to his home.

The 34 year old victim, identified as Mar Tu, shared CCTV footage of the incident with Thai news agencies in a bid to seek justice. He said he feared the attackers might return, as they lived in neighbouring houses within a luxury village in Banglamung district, Chon Buri.

The assault reportedly took place at around 7.30pm on Friday, August 22, and Mar Tu had lodged a report with Nong Prue Police Station. He added that his Thai gardener was also injured while trying to defend him.

CCTV footage showed a group of Chinese men repeatedly punching and kicking the two victims in the garage of Mar Tu’s home. One attacker was seen dragging Mar Tu outside and continued assaulting him on the village road.

On Sunday, August 24, one suspect, a 45 year old Thai man named Wanchai, surrendered to police. He admitted that he worked for the Chinese attackers and was one of the suspects in the assault.

Chinese man attacked by neighbour for eating crab
Photo via ThaiRath

Wanchai claimed the dispute arose after his employer’s mother, a woman aged between 60 and 70, ordered steamed crab via a food delivery application. When the food did not arrive after several hours, she contacted the restaurant and discovered it had been delivered to the wrong address.

The order had been sent to Mar Tu’s home. According to Wanchai, when the elderly woman asked him about it, Mar Tu responded rudely, saying, “I ate it all. What’s the problem?” She then informed her son, who, along with other Chinese nationals, went to confront Mar Tu.

Related Articles
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวชัดประเด็นจริง

Wanchai insisted his employer and the others initially spoke politely in an attempt to resolve the issue, but claimed that Mar Tu continued to respond disrespectfully, which escalated the situation.

Officers at Nong Prue Police Station told Amarin TV that they are working to identify all Chinese and Thai suspects involved in the incident and will summon them for questioning and possible legal action.

So far, only one Thai suspect turned himself in, while the Chinese nationals remain at large.

Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
