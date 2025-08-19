Khon Kaen murder: man killed in drinking dispute

An 80 year old man was killed by a 75 year old villager following a dispute over a 56 year old woman in Khon Kaen.

The altercation occurred during a drinking session at the woman’s house yesterday, August 18. The victim, identified as 80 year old Boon, was struck on the head with a hoe by Chalerm, a resident of the same village.

The incident took place in Baan Pa Mai Ngam, Mueang subdistrict, Waeng Yai district, Khon Kaen province, at the home of 56 year old Boonthom. Boon was found dead on the lawn with a severe head wound.

Chalerm, visibly intoxicated, was found holding the hoe at the scene. Police detained him for questioning. Chalerm explained that he had been drinking at Boonthom’s house since morning.

Boon joined them later, and during the drinking session, Boon accused Chalerm of having a crush on Boonthom, leading to a heated argument. Boonthom asked them to leave to prevent further escalation.

However, once outside, Chalerm grabbed a nearby hoe and struck Boon in the head, causing his immediate death. Villagers quickly alerted the police and restrained Chalerm until their arrival. Chalerm has been charged with intentional murder.

Boonthom explained that she lives alone after her husband moved abroad and started a new family. Boon and Chalerm often drank together at her home.

On the day of the incident, Boon arrived at around 7am, while Chalerm, recently returned from a religious retreat, came by to deliver vegetables and borrow 100 baht (US$3) to purchase a large bottle of white liquor for 125 baht (US$3.8), contributing 25 baht (US$0.8) himself.

The three began drinking together in the hut beside Boonthom’s house. Boon, known for his abrasive behaviour when drunk, began insulting Chalerm, suggesting a relationship between him and Boonthom. Chalerm denied this, but Boon continued his verbal assault, leading to Chalerm’s anger and the deadly confrontation.

Boonthom’s neighbour, 72 year old Tan, Chalerm’s ex-wife, described Chalerm as a lifelong heavy drinker. She moved nearby to be close to their six children but distanced herself from Chalerm due to his drinking habits.

She remarked that Chalerm’s frequent visits to Boonthom’s house for drinks led many, including herself, to assume a relationship between Chalerm and Boonthom. Tan was surprised by the incident, as the trio often spent time drinking together, reported KhaoSod.