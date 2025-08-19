Man arrested after gold theft attempt at Lotus Mall in Tak

A 28 year old man was apprehended after attempting to steal gold from Wang Tokang Gold Shop in Tak Province’s Lotus Mall yesterday, August 18.

The suspect, who hails from Mueang district, allegedly feigned interest in buying gold but aroused suspicion, prompting the staff to alert security. As he attempted to flee with a gold necklace, the police present in the mall intercepted him.

Police Colonel Sitthichai Yimyuan and his team joined the officers who caught Thanapol. The officers were conducting routine checks when they heard store employee, Onchuda Sukla, shout for help.

Thanapol was seen running away but was quickly captured. The gold necklace, weighing one baht, was found near an eyewear store, approximately 15 metres from the scene. Thanapol admitted to arriving on a blue-black Honda Wave motorcycle, which was seized as evidence.

Thanapol claimed he did not intend to commit the robbery, but his financial struggles led him to the attempted theft. He expressed regret that he couldn’t escape before the police arrived.

He also stated the knife found in his possession was routinely carried and not intended for use in the crime. Following the incident, he was taken into custody for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a Thai man who unsuccessfully tried to snatch a gold necklace from a woman later apologised at the scene, leading the victim to give him 100 baht to buy food.

The incident was shared on August 4 by the Facebook page Jmoi V+, which posted a video of the attempted theft with a caption describing the man as an “amateur thief” and noting that the victim chose not to press charges.

The post questioned whether the man’s apology was sincere or simply an excuse before targeting someone else, suggesting his actions may have been driven by impulse.

In the footage, the suspect, wearing a motorcycle helmet and face mask, approached the woman from behind and tried to snatch her necklace. While he managed to break it, he failed to take it.