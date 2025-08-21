Indian businessman faces legal battle over Pattaya hotel rental

An Indian businessman has encountered a legal dispute after renting a hotel with 32 rooms for three years, paying a deposit for three months amounting to 960,000 baht, yet being unable to access the property.

Reports were filed with the police in Mueang Pattaya district by 42 year old Wassana (pseudonym), a partner in a real estate company owned by the businessman, yesterday, August 20, at 11.06pm.

Wassana disclosed that the Indian businessman had previously arranged to lease a hotel, including its 32 rooms and common areas, for a duration of three years. An official rental agreement was signed with the hotel owner, stipulating access from August 1 this year to July 31, 2028.

Following the agreement, the businessman transferred a deposit equivalent to three months’ rent, totalling 960,000 baht (US$29,495), to the hotel. However, upon the agreed date of August 1, access to the hotel was denied.

Furthermore, the hotel owner continuously posted rental offers on social media. When questioned by the aggrieved party, the hotel owner evaded responses and suggested resolving the issue in court.

Wassana expressed significant distress over the incident and has urged the police to locate the perpetrator to initiate legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

