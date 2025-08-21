Thailand intensifies crackdown on illegal agricultural imports

Crackdown targets black-market produce

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025
Picture courtesy of Department of Agrilculture

Attakorn Sirilatthayakorn, the agriculture and cooperatives minister, has announced a robust initiative to combat illegal agricultural products, including illicit pork, fisheries, and plant goods.

The Special Unit Phaya Naga, established in 2023, aims to curb these activities, which have caused direct economic damages exceeding 10 billion baht.

The Phaya Naga unit, founded during the tenure of former agriculture and cooperatives minister Thammanat Prompao, has actively collaborated with various agencies over the past two years.

These agencies include the Internal Security Operations Command, the National Maritime Security Coordination Centre, the Customs Department, and the Royal Thai Police. Their efforts have been focused on tackling the illegal trade of pork, fisheries, and plant products within Thailand.

The agriculture ministry, in conjunction with both governmental and private sectors, has declared a firm stance against the illegal import and export of agricultural goods. Attakorn emphasised the importance of addressing price disparities that impact the income of over 30 million farmers nationwide.

The Phaya Naga unit has been tasked with intensifying efforts to eliminate illegal agricultural products from Thailand, indirectly stabilising agricultural product prices.

Picture courtesy of the Department of Agriculture

Attakorn also highlighted the intensified agricultural policy aimed at eradicating illegal agricultural products. This includes scrutinising domestic stock levels and regulating imports to prevent hoarding and speculative practices, ensuring fair pricing mechanisms.

Immediate measures set to be implemented by the end of this month include revising and enhancing laws, announcements, and regulations to align with current conditions. The Department of Agriculture is updating six key laws, such as the Plant Quarantine Act of 1964 and the Rubber Control Act of 1999, among others, to include stricter penalties, reported KhaoSod.

Since the commencement of these rigorous enforcement measures in 2023, there has been a noteworthy decline in illegal importation and production of goods. This decline not only reduces the risk of pest proliferation but also bolsters consumer and farmer confidence.

