Trio busted for 700k baht hotel booking fraud in Pattaya

3 suspects were arrested for luring tourists to a Facebook scam

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
82 1 minute read
Trio busted for 700k baht hotel booking fraud in Pattaya
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

What was meant to be a dream getaway to Pattaya turned into a financial nightmare for dozens of unsuspecting tourists after falling victim to a slick Facebook hotel booking scam, and now the suspects are behind bars.

Yesterday, May 20, police arrested three suspects accused of running a fraudulent operation that used fake Facebook pages to pose as reputable hotels in Pattaya. Their alleged con raked in over 700,000 baht, leaving holidaymakers duped and out of pocket.

According to the Tourist Police Bureau, the trio was tracked down in a coordinated operation involving raids in Chanthaburi, Bangkok, and Ayutthaya, following arrest warrants issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court.

“These suspects lured tourists using Facebook pages that mimicked popular Pattaya hotels,” said a bureau spokesperson. “They offered fake promotions to convince victims to transfer money for non-existent bookings.”

Related Articles

Trio busted for 700k baht hotel booking fraud in Pattaya | News by Thaiger

The scammers reportedly used a step-by-step strategy: first, they advertised highly attractive room deals, offering what seemed like unbeatable promotional rates. Tourists were asked to pay a small deposit to hold the reservation. Once the hook was set, the fraudsters followed up through Facebook Messenger, pressuring victims to pay the full room fee along with a deposit guarantee, claiming limited availability and time-sensitive offers.

But the scam unravelled when victims showed up at their supposed hotels — only to find no bookings in their names and no records of payment. Worse still, the bank accounts used for payment had no connection to the hotels.

Transaction records linked to the suspects’ accounts point to a total of over 700,000 baht being siphoned from victims, police said.

Trio busted for 700k baht hotel booking fraud in Pattaya | News by Thaiger

The three suspects have now been handed over to Pattaya Police Station for further legal proceedings. They face multiple charges, including fraud and identity misrepresentation, reported The Nation.

Police urge travellers to exercise caution when booking accommodation online. “Always verify the authenticity of hotel Facebook pages,” said the Tourist Police Bureau. “If in doubt, call the hotel directly or use well-known booking platforms.”

Latest Thailand News
Nuns&#8217; beach trip raises questions about discipline and donations Thailand News

Nuns’ beach trip raises questions about discipline and donations

10 minutes ago
Trio busted for 700k baht hotel booking fraud in Pattaya Pattaya News

Trio busted for 700k baht hotel booking fraud in Pattaya

17 minutes ago
Shell-ebration time: Korat Zoo hatches giant tortoises Thailand News

Shell-ebration time: Korat Zoo hatches giant tortoises

42 minutes ago
Royal Thai Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boats off Phuket Phuket News

Royal Thai Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boats off Phuket

56 minutes ago
Parade featuring naked boy as baby Buddha sparks backlash Thailand News

Parade featuring naked boy as baby Buddha sparks backlash

1 hour ago
Officials capture 94 iguanas wreaking havoc on Thai crops Thailand News

Officials capture 94 iguanas wreaking havoc on Thai crops

1 hour ago
Former village headman survives shooting in Nonthaburi Crime News

Former village headman survives shooting in Nonthaburi

1 hour ago
New Thai apps take on delivery giants with just 5-baht fees Thailand News

New Thai apps take on delivery giants with just 5-baht fees

1 hour ago
Pathum Thani accident claims child’s life, injures six Crime News

Pathum Thani accident claims child’s life, injures six

2 hours ago
Pattaya’s diners crisis boils over as costs soar Pattaya News

Pattaya’s diners crisis boils over as costs soar

2 hours ago
Woman arrested for selling illegal fashion braces in Phitsanulok Crime News

Woman arrested for selling illegal fashion braces in Phitsanulok

2 hours ago
Scam city: Bangkok tops list for tourist fraud Bangkok News

Scam city: Bangkok tops list for tourist fraud

2 hours ago
Thai nurse found dead in underwear in Koh Samui welfare room Koh Samui News

Thai nurse found dead in underwear in Koh Samui welfare room

2 hours ago
Dozing driver ploughs into truck at Phuket intersection Phuket News

Dozing driver ploughs into truck at Phuket intersection

2 hours ago
Father and son arrested with 50kg crystal meth in drug bust Crime News

Father and son arrested with 50kg crystal meth in drug bust

2 hours ago
Prawit takes a tumble at Bangkok&#8217;s Wat Pho (video) Bangkok News

Prawit takes a tumble at Bangkok’s Wat Pho (video)

3 hours ago
Elderly man in Kamphaeng Phet critically injured in youth attack Crime News

Elderly man in Kamphaeng Phet critically injured in youth attack

3 hours ago
Grab wars: Bangkok taxi drivers threaten airport chaos Bangkok News

Grab wars: Bangkok taxi drivers threaten airport chaos

3 hours ago
Mentally ill Thai man kicks police from moving truck Thailand News

Mentally ill Thai man kicks police from moving truck

3 hours ago
Robinhood takes over as Foodpanda bows out of Thailand Business News

Robinhood takes over as Foodpanda bows out of Thailand

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist driving wrong way in Phuket kills woman Phuket News

Motorcyclist driving wrong way in Phuket kills woman

3 hours ago
MGM Resorts urges Thailand to adopt competitive casino tax rate Business News

MGM Resorts urges Thailand to adopt competitive casino tax rate

3 hours ago
Thai police intercept 100kg of crystal meth at border Northern Thailand News

Thai police intercept 100kg of crystal meth at border

4 hours ago
Police links cases: 2 Thai teenagers sexually assaulted in Pattaya Pattaya News

Police links cases: 2 Thai teenagers sexually assaulted in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Man found dead on hammock in Chai Nat province Thailand News

Man found dead on hammock in Chai Nat province

4 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
82 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Police links cases: 2 Thai teenagers sexually assaulted in Pattaya

Police links cases: 2 Thai teenagers sexually assaulted in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Stark raving nude: Naked men run riot on Pattaya streets

Stark raving nude: Naked men run riot on Pattaya streets

8 hours ago
Pattaya waitresses battered by foreigner in beach bar bust-up

Pattaya waitresses battered by foreigner in beach bar bust-up

9 hours ago
Pattaya cracks down on cars blocking wheelchair paths

Pattaya cracks down on cars blocking wheelchair paths

1 day ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x