Illegal white sea bass worth 600,000 baht seized in Narathiwat

The Department of Fisheries, in collaboration with relevant agencies, has intercepted the illegal importation of white sea bass packed in 157 foam boxes, weighing a total of 7,536 kilogrammes with a value of approximately 600,000 baht, at Padang Yo checkpoint in Sungai Kolok district, Narathiwat.

Bancha Sukkhaew, the director-general of the Department of Fisheries, highlighted the increased efforts to prevent and combat illegal import and export of fishery products, in line with the policies of Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister, Akara Phromphao.

The emphasis on consumer safety standards and the prevention of illegal fishery imports is crucial as such activities pose a significant threat to Thailand’s economy. This is particularly true concerning the monitoring of white sea bass imports to prevent substandard fish, both in terms of chemical residues and diseases, from entering the country.

Additionally, it helps prevent an influx of white sea bass that could impact domestic production. Consequently, the Department of Fisheries issued order number 466/2025, forming a special task force to combat illegal aquatic animal imports across the five southern border provinces, including Songkhla, Satun, Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat.

All relevant agencies are working together intensively. If permission to import aquatic products is sought, they must be quarantined and sampled for testing until confirmed free of residues before being authorised for entry. This strict regulation often leads to attempts to smuggle white sea bass and other aquatic animals into the kingdom without permission.

On June 28 at approximately 4.30pm, Napolpatt Ratchakulwongcharoen, the head of Narathiwat’s fishery checkpoint, received information about white sea bass being smuggled from Malaysia. He directed officers to inspect the area at Padang Yo Pier, Muno subdistrict, Sungai Kolok district, Narathiwat, alongside police from Muno Police Station, Narathiwat Animal Quarantine Station, and Sungai Kolok Customs House.

At the scene, a 10-wheeler ISUZU truck with license plate 70-1515 Yala was found. Officers conducted an inspection of the truck’s interior, discovering 157 foam boxes of white sea bass, each weighing approximately 48 kilogrammes, totalling 7,536 kilogrammes and valued at about 600,000 baht (US$18,440).

Lacking an import permit, this constitutes a violation under Section 92 of the Fisheries Act 2015 for importing aquatic products without official permission and Section 31 of the Animal Epidemics Act 2015 for bringing animals or carcasses into the kingdom without permission.

The evidence has been documented and secured at Muno Police Station, Sungai Kolok district, Narathiwat, for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.