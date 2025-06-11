Thai Customs seize 700 plus tonnes of toxic waste from Morocco

Thai Customs intercepted over 700 tonnes of toxic waste disguised as “zinc concentrate” in a joint operation with specialist agencies.

The hazardous shipment, which arrived from Morocco, contained dangerously high levels of lead, cadmium, and other heavy metals. The officials’ successful bust at Bangkok Port highlights Thailand’s ongoing battle against illegal imports of toxic materials.

The seized containers, weighing a staggering 736,425 kilogrammes, were initially declared as harmless zinc concentrate. However, customs documents and X-ray fluorescence testing revealed a far more sinister truth.

The substance contained zinc at 32.2% and iron at 13.5%, but it was also laced with toxic heavy metals, including lead at 1.24%, cadmium at 890 parts per million, and antimony at 540 parts per million.

These dangerously high contamination levels classified the substance as hazardous waste, violating international agreements designed to prevent the export of dangerous waste from developed to developing nations.

“This operation underscores the government’s firm policy on preventing and cracking down on the import of hazardous waste, thereby safeguarding both the environment and the public,” said Theeraj Athanavanich, Director General of the Customs Department.

The director confirmed that the contaminated material would be repatriated to Morocco while measures are being strengthened to prevent similar illegal shipments from entering Thailand in the future.

The operation was the result of a collaborative effort between Thai Customs, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), and the Department of Industrial Works (DIW).

Officials have pledged to continue ramping up scrutiny and cooperation with other agencies to combat this growing threat.

The latest seizure is just one part of a broader crackdown, as this fiscal year alone has seen 37 arrests for illegal electronic waste, 13 for plastic scrap, and two for other hazardous materials, reported The Nation.

Thailand’s aggressive stance against illegal waste imports reflects broader international concerns over wealthy nations dumping hazardous waste in developing countries. These shipments are often mislabelled in an attempt to bypass detection, putting both local environments and public health at risk.

As the operation wraps up, the government has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining stringent import controls and protecting the country’s ecosystems from dangerous foreign waste.