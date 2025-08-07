Thai tyre factory closed for illegal hazardous waste transport

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand has ordered the closure of Prince Chengshan Tire (Thailand) Co., Ltd. due to repeated violations involving the illegal transport of hazardous waste from its factory without permission.

This action follows previous incidents, including the seizure of tyres lacking Thai Industrial Standards (TIS) and tampered production dates.

On July 31, the Industrial Estate Authority shut down the tyre manufacturing plant in Chon Buri. This decision comes after discovering the company’s repeated illegal activities.

In 2024, the company unlawfully transported more than 65.94 tonnes of hazardous waste outside the facility. Such actions pose significant risks to both public safety and the environment.

Further investigations by the Office of Industrial Product Standards (TISI) revealed the company’s involvement in the illegal production of substandard tyres. These tyres, produced without proper standards, had their production dates and brand markings on the sidewalls erased.

This led to the seizure of 10,300 tyres on March 18. Continuous inspections on June 25 confirmed the company’s ongoing illegal waste transport practices, non-compliance with environmental laws, and installation of unauthorised machinery.

Additional violations included submitting false air quality reports and failing to employ qualified personnel for gas handling and boiler operations, potentially endangering the factory and its surroundings. Due to these persistent offences and deliberate non-compliance with orders, the Industrial Estate Authority ordered the factory’s closure.

Moreover, the Department of Industrial Works revoked the company’s Green Industry certification and plans to withdraw the certification of their air quality testing lab.

Previously, on June 10, the Ministry of Industry and the Consumer Protection Police Division discovered over 74,504 tyres in Rayong, with erased production dates and brand markings, valued at over 223 million baht (US$6.9 million).

These tyres were concealed within a fenced area, suggesting intentions to avoid detection. The circulation of such substandard tyres poses severe public safety risks and could significantly harm the nation’s economy.

In response, the Ministry of Industry instructed a comprehensive inspection of all tyre factories and retailers nationwide to prevent the distribution of substandard tyres. Citizens are advised to check for the eco sticker on tyres, indicating compliance with TIS. Tyres without this sticker should be considered substandard and reported via the Jao Autt application for legal enforcement, reported KhaoSod.