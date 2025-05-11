Thai police uncover 256 tonnes of electronic waste in Bang Pahan

Illegal e-waste operation uncovered, highlighting growing environmental threat

Bright Choomanee
18 minutes ago
Last Updated: Sunday, May 11, 2025
Thai police uncover 256 tonnes of electronic waste in Bang Pahan
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A covert facility in Bang Pahan, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, has been discovered to house over 256 tonnes of electronic waste and automotive parts. Thai police and industrial officials are currently investigating the site, where a Chinese national serves as the managing director.

On May 11, Police Major General Watcharin Pusit, head of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division, directed a team of officers, including Police Colonel Arun Wachirasrisukanya and Police Colonel Winyu Jamsai, to collaborate with the Department of Industrial Works and provincial industry officials. Their investigation targeted a company located in village 6 of Bang Pahan subdistrict, in the district of the same name.

Earlier in May, 48 year old Sarawut (surname withheld) was apprehended for possessing hazardous substances, specifically electronic components containing mercury, without permission.

This arrest occurred under the Hazardous Substance Act, with Sarawut being handed over to the Khlong Luang Police Station for legal proceedings. The ensuing investigation revealed that the electronic waste in question was linked to the company in Bang Pahan.

During the inspection, the facility was found to function as a large warehouse, resembling a factory, filled with substantial machinery. Surrounding the building were heaps of electronic waste, vehicle parts, and contaminated oil drums, creating mountainous piles.

The total weight of the waste was estimated to exceed 256 tonnes. The items have been seized as evidence and sent to Bang Pahan Police Station for further inquiry and legal action.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The managing director, identified as Stephen, a Chinese national, was present during the search. The company’s operation involved sorting materials that are not classified as hazardous waste, raising questions about its compliance with environmental regulations.

Further investigations are ongoing to trace the origins and legality of the waste handling practices, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Rayong MP Krit Silpachai of the People’s Party teamed up with Sommat Anantharatrasub, Director of the Rayong Employment Office, to shut down a Chinese-run zero-dollar lobster factory accused of using illegal foreign labour and displacing local workers.

Crime News

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

