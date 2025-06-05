Thai industry ministry shuts down toxic waste site in Chachoengsao

The Ministry of Industry, led by minister Ekanat Promphan, is preparing to shut down Kumpan Thong Industry Company, a site linked to toxic waste in Phanom Sarakham district, Chachoengsao province.

The company allegedly distributed contaminated soil to locals for landfills and operated a factory without proper authorisation since late May. The ministry’s task force, dubbed Team Sudsoi, in collaboration with the Department of Industrial Works and the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division, expanded their investigation to uncover these activities.

Initial inspections revealed buried electrical wire scraps within the factory premises and nearby PTT gas pipelines, similar to the waste distributed by Phatchapiwat Company. Additionally, the company was found to be illegally possessing and processing hazardous electronic waste.

In November last year, provincial industrial officers found Kumpan Thong Industry was operating beyond its permitted activities. Despite orders to rectify these issues, the company has not complied, leading to a shutdown and seizure of machinery and hazardous materials.

The operations at Kumpan Thong Industry resemble a warehouse rental service, as evidenced by utility bills for electricity, water, security, and Internet for each warehouse. The company allegedly functions as a free zone, circumventing import regulations by sourcing prohibited materials like electronic waste and automotive parts for its clients.

Elected committee member Wei Shen Lin manages the company, which consists of five warehouses rented to Chinese businesses for sorting and processing various materials, including electronic waste, motors, and imported automotive parts.

Although Kumpan Thong holds five factory permits, it has only declared operations under one permit for non-hazardous waste sorting or disposal. The Chachoengsao Provincial Industry Office had previously warned the company to activate the remaining permits by May 30.

Failure to comply would result in licence revocation, and the company remains unresponsive to these directives. Inspections also uncovered two neighbouring unlicensed factories with contaminated waste.

Thitiphat Chotidechachainan, head of the ministerial task force, stated legal actions are underway. Police have ordered a halt to operations, seized machinery, and filed charges for unlicensed activities and possession of hazardous materials, reported KhaoSod.

The ministry is also considering revoking all factory licences. Additionally, the provincial energy office is investigating buried wire scraps near PTT’s gas pipelines, while the subdistrict administration addresses possible wastewater discharge violations around the factory.