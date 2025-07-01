Illegal waste dumping plagues Bang Phli residents

Toxic stench and water pollution spark growing outrage

Residents in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan, are grappling with severe issues from illegal waste dumping. A stretch of Rattanachok 11 Alley, spanning over 300 metres, has transformed into a massive landfill, emitting foul odours and polluted water. Despite warning signs, the problem persists, prompting locals to call for urgent action.

A recent investigation revealed that the alley is littered with various types of waste, including plastic bags, wood scraps, foam sheets, construction debris, and industrial waste. The waste has accumulated has left a significant environmental impact.

Residents report that the dumping primarily occurs at night, with trucks regularly disposing of waste and burning it, resulting in smoke disturbances for nearby communities. Despite efforts by locals to clean and maintain the area, the illegal dumping continues unabated.

Sirirat Wongkamchan, a resident affected by the waste, explained that the issue has persisted since she moved to the area seven years ago. Despite a cleanup effort two years ago, the waste returned shortly after.

She expressed frustration over the lack of intervention from relevant officials, despite repeated complaints. The road, being privately owned, sees significant traffic, forcing residents to take alternative routes due to the waste blockage.

Vichit Dadet, another local, shared that the community had previously pooled resources to remove over 20 truckloads of waste and clean the road, reported KhaoSod.

However, the problem resurfaced. Vichit has installed lighting to deter nighttime dumpers but noted that some continue to dump waste during the day without fear of repercussions. Residents are urging the landowner to fence the area to prevent further illegal dumping.

In similar news, police uncovered a covert industrial dumping site in Prachin Buri containing more than 8,000 tonnes of hazardous waste, revealing a large-scale illegal recycling operation led by foreign nationals violating Thai regulations.

