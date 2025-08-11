Cambodian workers leave Thailand amid threats to citizenship and property

Cambodian workers in Chon Buri are leaving Thailand due to threats from their homeland that they would lose their properties and citizenship if they did not return, according to Thai employers and the workers themselves.

Chitipat Janthong, a 55 year old contractor building a 30 million baht (US$927,930) residence in tambon Pong, Bang Lamung district, reported that many of his Cambodian workers have returned home, despite his attempts to retain them.

Chitipat expressed concern that the Thai-Cambodian border conflict has significantly impacted his business, which heavily relies on Cambodian workers due to their commendable behaviour and construction skills.

Following recent border clashes, Cambodian relatives have been urging their family members working in Thailand to return home, warning them that their property and passports would be confiscated if they did not leave immediately.

It was also suggested that there would be no Cambodian consulate in Thailand and that they could face potential threats from locals, along with other concerning rumours.

Loading…

“The messages have deeply unsettled many Cambodian workers, leading most to eventually leave,” Chitipat explained, revealing that only seven Cambodian employees remain with him.

Dam, a 40 year old Cambodian who has been employed by Chitipat for five years, said numerous compatriots have left due to the rumours. He chose to stay at his employer’s request, citing concerns about unemployment and financial obligations back home. “I don’t want a war between Thailand and Cambodia.”

Sitthikorn Pomthong, a 42 year old speedboat builder, once had a workforce composed of over 80% Cambodians in tambon Huai Yai, Bang Lamung district, but reported that half have now left.

Relatives, allegedly informed by village headmen, advised them to return or risk losing land and citizenship and claimed they could face mistreatment by Thai medical personnel. “I tried to assure them of their safety, but it was ineffective.”

Ta, a 34 year old Cambodian worker at the factory, recounted that friends encouraged him to leave, but he stayed due to trust in his employer and confidence in the Thai government’s respect for Cambodian workers, reported Bangkok Post.

He has stopped following Cambodian news, believing it only causes unnecessary worry. “I don’t want Cambodians to hate Thais,” he said, asserting, “Thailand is a safe place for Cambodian workers.”