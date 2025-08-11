Cambodian workers leave Thailand amid threats to citizenship and property

Property fears trigger urgent returns disrupting local economies

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 11, 2025
252 1 minute read
Cambodian workers leave Thailand amid threats to citizenship and property | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Amporn Sangkaew

Cambodian workers in Chon Buri are leaving Thailand due to threats from their homeland that they would lose their properties and citizenship if they did not return, according to Thai employers and the workers themselves.

Chitipat Janthong, a 55 year old contractor building a 30 million baht (US$927,930) residence in tambon Pong, Bang Lamung district, reported that many of his Cambodian workers have returned home, despite his attempts to retain them.

Chitipat expressed concern that the Thai-Cambodian border conflict has significantly impacted his business, which heavily relies on Cambodian workers due to their commendable behaviour and construction skills.

Following recent border clashes, Cambodian relatives have been urging their family members working in Thailand to return home, warning them that their property and passports would be confiscated if they did not leave immediately.

It was also suggested that there would be no Cambodian consulate in Thailand and that they could face potential threats from locals, along with other concerning rumours.

“The messages have deeply unsettled many Cambodian workers, leading most to eventually leave,” Chitipat explained, revealing that only seven Cambodian employees remain with him.

Dam, a 40 year old Cambodian who has been employed by Chitipat for five years, said numerous compatriots have left due to the rumours. He chose to stay at his employer’s request, citing concerns about unemployment and financial obligations back home. “I don’t want a war between Thailand and Cambodia.”

Related Articles

Sitthikorn Pomthong, a 42 year old speedboat builder, once had a workforce composed of over 80% Cambodians in tambon Huai Yai, Bang Lamung district, but reported that half have now left.

Relatives, allegedly informed by village headmen, advised them to return or risk losing land and citizenship and claimed they could face mistreatment by Thai medical personnel. “I tried to assure them of their safety, but it was ineffective.”

Ta, a 34 year old Cambodian worker at the factory, recounted that friends encouraged him to leave, but he stayed due to trust in his employer and confidence in the Thai government’s respect for Cambodian workers, reported Bangkok Post.

He has stopped following Cambodian news, believing it only causes unnecessary worry. “I don’t want Cambodians to hate Thais,” he said, asserting, “Thailand is a safe place for Cambodian workers.”

Latest Thailand News
Monitor lizard crashes through ceiling at Ayutthaya beauty shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Monitor lizard crashes through ceiling at Ayutthaya beauty shop

40 minutes ago
Thai army says Cambodia misuus landmine clearance funds amid fresh blast | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army says Cambodia misuus landmine clearance funds amid fresh blast

52 minutes ago
Thailand ranked top in Asia for cultural heritage wealth | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand ranked top in Asia for cultural heritage wealth

53 minutes ago
Couple arrested transporting stolen motorcycles to southern border | Thaiger Crime News

Couple arrested transporting stolen motorcycles to southern border

1 hour ago
Thai woman turns herself in after bathroom cleaner attack on ex-boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman turns herself in after bathroom cleaner attack on ex-boyfriend

3 hours ago
French man injured in Pattaya apartment altercation with girlfriend&#8217;s family | Thaiger Crime News

French man injured in Pattaya apartment altercation with girlfriend’s family

3 hours ago
Police investigate unidentified man&#8217;s drowning at Kalim Beach, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Police investigate unidentified man’s drowning at Kalim Beach, Phuket

3 hours ago
Bangkok raids seize illegal goods worth over 20 million baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok raids seize illegal goods worth over 20 million baht

3 hours ago
Indian man arrested for 90,000-baht fake bank transfer slip at Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man arrested for 90,000-baht fake bank transfer slip at Pattaya Walking Street

4 hours ago
Cambodian workers leave Thailand amid threats to citizenship and property | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian workers leave Thailand amid threats to citizenship and property

4 hours ago
Illegal e-waste operation importing phones to Thailand exposed | Thaiger Crime News

Illegal e-waste operation importing phones to Thailand exposed

4 hours ago
Unexploded Cambodian rockets found in Surin fields after evacuation | Thaiger Thailand News

Unexploded Cambodian rockets found in Surin fields after evacuation

4 hours ago
Thai minister defends Singaporean politician over border dispute comments | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister defends Singaporean politician over border dispute comments

4 hours ago
Man arrested in Khon Kaen for motorcycle theft spree | Thaiger Crime News

Man arrested in Khon Kaen for motorcycle theft spree

4 hours ago
Chon Buri fisherman catches crocodile instead of fish | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri fisherman catches crocodile instead of fish

4 hours ago
Man found dead on marble bench at Chon Buri health centre | Thaiger Thailand News

Man found dead on marble bench at Chon Buri health centre

5 hours ago
Surat Thani temple abbot found with drugs, monks defrocked | Thaiger Thailand News

Surat Thani temple abbot found with drugs, monks defrocked

5 hours ago
Tragic fall claims life of 66 year old in Mae Hong Son | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragic fall claims life of 66 year old in Mae Hong Son

5 hours ago
Heavy rain warning for 44 provinces in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning for 44 provinces in Thailand

5 hours ago
Thai soldiers seize 13,000 packs of untaxed cigarettes near border | Thaiger Crime News

Thai soldiers seize 13,000 packs of untaxed cigarettes near border

1 day ago
Nightclub raid in Nonthaburi uncovers drugs, 16 test positive | Thaiger Crime News

Nightclub raid in Nonthaburi uncovers drugs, 16 test positive

1 day ago
Python invades Thai home, elderly woman loses cat | Thaiger Thailand News

Python invades Thai home, elderly woman loses cat

1 day ago
Burned car with skeleton found at Khao Khom Ma cliff | Thaiger Crime News

Burned car with skeleton found at Khao Khom Ma cliff

1 day ago
Man stabbed in Bangkok after confrontation over a glance | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man stabbed in Bangkok after confrontation over a glance

1 day ago
Violent snooker game dispute leaves man hospitalised in Pattaya | Thaiger Crime News

Violent snooker game dispute leaves man hospitalised in Pattaya

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 11, 2025
252 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x