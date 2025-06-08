Illegal 346-tonne chicken feet import seized in Samut Sakhon raid

The Department of Livestock Development, in coordination with police officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), conducted a raid on a cold storage facility in Mueang Samut Sakhon district. A significant cache of over 346 tonnes of illegally imported chicken feet was discovered.

The operation took place on yesterday, June 7, led by Doctor Somchuan Rattanamangkalanon, Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development.

Following a tip-off about unauthorised imports of poultry products, the special Phayathai Task Force, Phetchaburi Animal Quarantine Station, and Chon Buri Animal Quarantine Station joined forces with the police. Their investigation revealed that some of the chicken feet originated from Brazil, a country currently experiencing an avian influenza outbreak.

Upon inspection, the cold storage contained numerous bags and boxes of chicken feet with origins marked as Brazil, Chile, Turkey, and Germany. Records indicated a total of 346,390 kilogrammes of chicken feet stored, violating the Animal Epidemics Act 2015, sections 22 and 31.

The Department of Livestock Development has seized all the chicken feet and initiated legal proceedings against those responsible. Coordination with the Customs Department is underway to address any related violations of the Customs Act. The Central Investigation Bureau will collaborate with the police to identify the masterminds and networks involved in the illegal importation.

Samples of the seized chicken feet have been sent to the Department of Livestock Development’s laboratory to test for hazardous diseases, particularly avian influenza, to assess risks to animal health and consumer safety.

This operation aligns with the policy directives of Professor Dr Narumon Pinyosinthawat, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, and Itthi Sirilattayakarn, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives. They oversee the Department of Livestock Development and have prioritised efforts to combat illegal livestock imports.

This aims to prevent foreign disease outbreaks, protect consumers, and maintain a fair livestock market for Thai farmers. Residents seeking assistance, filing complaints, or reporting livestock-related legal violations can contact the DLD 4.0 application available 24 hours a day, reported KhaoSod.