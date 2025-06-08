Illegal 346-tonne chicken feet import seized in Samut Sakhon raid

Police crackdown on smuggling networks

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 8, 2025
353 1 minute read
Illegal 346-tonne chicken feet import seized in Samut Sakhon raid
Picture courtesy of Matichon

The Department of Livestock Development, in coordination with police officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), conducted a raid on a cold storage facility in Mueang Samut Sakhon district. A significant cache of over 346 tonnes of illegally imported chicken feet was discovered.

The operation took place on yesterday, June 7, led by Doctor Somchuan Rattanamangkalanon, Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development.

Following a tip-off about unauthorised imports of poultry products, the special Phayathai Task Force, Phetchaburi Animal Quarantine Station, and Chon Buri Animal Quarantine Station joined forces with the police. Their investigation revealed that some of the chicken feet originated from Brazil, a country currently experiencing an avian influenza outbreak.

Upon inspection, the cold storage contained numerous bags and boxes of chicken feet with origins marked as Brazil, Chile, Turkey, and Germany. Records indicated a total of 346,390 kilogrammes of chicken feet stored, violating the Animal Epidemics Act 2015, sections 22 and 31.

Related Articles

The Department of Livestock Development has seized all the chicken feet and initiated legal proceedings against those responsible. Coordination with the Customs Department is underway to address any related violations of the Customs Act. The Central Investigation Bureau will collaborate with the police to identify the masterminds and networks involved in the illegal importation.

Samples of the seized chicken feet have been sent to the Department of Livestock Development’s laboratory to test for hazardous diseases, particularly avian influenza, to assess risks to animal health and consumer safety.

Illegal 346-tonne chicken feet import seized in Samut Sakhon raid | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Matichon

This operation aligns with the policy directives of Professor Dr Narumon Pinyosinthawat, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, and Itthi Sirilattayakarn, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives. They oversee the Department of Livestock Development and have prioritised efforts to combat illegal livestock imports.

This aims to prevent foreign disease outbreaks, protect consumers, and maintain a fair livestock market for Thai farmers. Residents seeking assistance, filing complaints, or reporting livestock-related legal violations can contact the DLD 4.0 application available 24 hours a day, reported KhaoSod.

Illegal 346-tonne chicken feet import seized in Samut Sakhon raid | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Young driver dies in crash with 10-wheeler truck in Pathum Thani Road deaths

Young driver dies in crash with 10-wheeler truck in Pathum Thani

6 minutes ago
Construction exec arrested for 10 million baht tax fraud Crime News

Construction exec arrested for 10 million baht tax fraud

26 minutes ago
Worker&#8217;s tragic fall from sixth floor in Bangkok leads to death Bangkok News

Worker’s tragic fall from sixth floor in Bangkok leads to death

52 minutes ago
Motorcycle crash in Chachoengsao claims two lives Road deaths

Motorcycle crash in Chachoengsao claims two lives

2 hours ago
Teenagers on motorcycle killed by train in Songkhla accident Thailand News

Teenagers on motorcycle killed by train in Songkhla accident

3 hours ago
Driver arrested in Bangkok for theft of over 1 million baht Crime News

Driver arrested in Bangkok for theft of over 1 million baht

3 hours ago
Illegal 346-tonne chicken feet import seized in Samut Sakhon raid Crime News

Illegal 346-tonne chicken feet import seized in Samut Sakhon raid

3 hours ago
Man arrested in Chanthaburi for indecent public assault Crime News

Man arrested in Chanthaburi for indecent public assault

3 hours ago
Brutal attack in Pattani leaves financial officer dead South Thailand News

Brutal attack in Pattani leaves financial officer dead

3 hours ago
Woman found dead in Songkhla, husband and son wanted Crime News

Woman found dead in Songkhla, husband and son wanted

4 hours ago
Construction worker dies in landslide on Rama 2 Road Bangkok News

Construction worker dies in landslide on Rama 2 Road

4 hours ago
Thailand-Cambodia border checkpoint closure leaves thousands stranded Thailand News

Thailand-Cambodia border checkpoint closure leaves thousands stranded

4 hours ago
Drug smuggler killed, 4.2 million meth pills seized in Chiang Rai shootout Northern Thailand News

Drug smuggler killed, 4.2 million meth pills seized in Chiang Rai shootout

4 hours ago
Body of Thai hostage retrieved in Gaza by Israeli military Thailand News

Body of Thai hostage retrieved in Gaza by Israeli military

5 hours ago
Heavy rainfall warning issued for 38 provinces in Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning issued for 38 provinces in Thailand

5 hours ago
Vietjet slashed 66% off 66,666 tickets in mega sale Thailand News

Vietjet slashed 66% off 66,666 tickets in mega sale

22 hours ago
Imposter monk drags motorcycle along road in Korat (video) Thailand News

Imposter monk drags motorcycle along road in Korat (video)

23 hours ago
Phuket cops team up with school to fight drugs and helmet rebels Phuket News

Phuket cops team up with school to fight drugs and helmet rebels

23 hours ago
2 teenage girls rescued from Chon Buri karaoke bar prostitution Pattaya News

2 teenage girls rescued from Chon Buri karaoke bar prostitution

24 hours ago
5th Thai-Laos bridge to boost trade to over 28 billion baht Thailand News

5th Thai-Laos bridge to boost trade to over 28 billion baht

24 hours ago
Motorcycle repairman dies in Bangkok collision with pickup truck Bangkok News

Motorcycle repairman dies in Bangkok collision with pickup truck

1 day ago
Golden GI banana boom brings millions to Chaiyaphum farmers Business News

Golden GI banana boom brings millions to Chaiyaphum farmers

1 day ago
Knife-wielding man removed from Phuket streets Phuket News

Knife-wielding man removed from Phuket streets

1 day ago
‘Arabian racers’ return: Daylight street chaos rocks Pattaya again Pattaya News

‘Arabian racers’ return: Daylight street chaos rocks Pattaya again

1 day ago
Bangkok serial thief busted with loot in Dusit district Bangkok News

Bangkok serial thief busted with loot in Dusit district

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 8, 2025
353 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Fifteen women arrested in Bangkok raid on prostitution charges

Fifteen women arrested in Bangkok raid on prostitution charges

1 week ago
Chon Buri police seize 1,600 tonnes of illegal e-waste in raid

Chon Buri police seize 1,600 tonnes of illegal e-waste in raid

2 weeks ago
Tragic canal car accident in Samut Sakhon claims one life

Tragic canal car accident in Samut Sakhon claims one life

3 weeks ago
30 homes in Samut Sakhon listed for sale due to structural issues

30 homes in Samut Sakhon listed for sale due to structural issues

Wednesday, May 7, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x