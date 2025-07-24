Mayor tackles illegal waste dumping by Chinese firm in Chon Buri

In Chon Buri, the mayor of the Nong Chak subdistrict is taking firm action against a Chinese company caught illegally dumping waste in a prohibited area. The waste was returned to the factory’s entrance, and legal proceedings are underway.

Today, July 24, Doctor Chawinkraiwit Singthotong, Mayor of Nong Chak subdistrict municipality, inspected a large amount of waste after reports indicated that a food vendor from a local factory was responsible for the illegal dumping in Moo 2, Nong Chak subdistrict, Ban Bueng district, Chon Buri province.

Consequently, the mayor instructed municipal staff to load the waste back onto a truck and return it to the factory from which it originated.

A local journalist visited the Nong Chak subdistrict municipal office to investigate the situation and spoke with Mayor Singthotong.

The mayor confirmed that he had been monitoring the illegal dumping of waste from the factory for some time following several complaints from residents in Moo 2, Nong Chak subdistrict.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Upon investigation, he discovered multiple areas where dumping had occurred. Municipal workers were initially tasked with clearing the waste, but complaints continued to surface.

Further scrutiny revealed that a food vendor, supplying meals to factory employees, had been disposing of waste without permission from municipal officials.

As the vendor serves around 15,000 workers, the waste produced is significant. This unauthorised disposal violates public health regulations from 2017 and cleanliness laws from 1992.

To address the issue, the mayor plans to summon all food vendors operating within the factory to devise a comprehensive solution to the problem, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, police have uncovered a clandestine industrial dumping site in Prachin Buri, holding more than 8,000 tonnes of hazardous waste and exposing a vast illegal recycling operation allegedly run by foreign nationals in violation of Thai law.

The discovery was made during a coordinated raid by the Industry Ministry and its “Sudsoi Team,” a special taskforce directed by Industry Minister Akanat Promphan.

