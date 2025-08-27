Fake police scam targets Nonthaburi businesses with 2,000 baht tickets

Fraudulent ticket scheme raises fears of corruption and scams

Bright Choomanee17 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Picture courtesy of Thai Tabloid

Today, August 27, a prominent lawyer received reports of a group allegedly posing as members of the Police Administration and Inspection Committee (PAIC) of the Rattanathibet Police Station. They were accused of forcing local businesses in Nonthaburi province to purchase concert tickets for a well-known female artist at 2,000 baht each. The tickets purportedly supported police activities, causing scepticism and concern among the affected business owners.

Ronnarong Kaewpetch, chairman of the Foundation for the Restoration of Justice in Society, revealed that business operators and shop owners in Nonthaburi had complained about the situation. In response, he notified the Provincial Police Region 1 Commissioner and the Nonthaburi Provincial Police Commander to investigate the matter.

There were claims that people falsely identifying as PAIC members coerced businesses into buying the concert tickets, which were marked as supporting a charitable concert for Rattanathibet’s good police. This raised questions about the legitimacy of such fundraising methods.

Business operators expressed frustration, citing economic difficulties and an unwillingness to attend the concert. Ronnarong highlighted that affected people had provided images of the concert tickets and those selling them as evidence. The tickets, priced at 2,000 baht each (US$60), were sold under pressure, with sellers wearing PAIC-logoed shirts, creating the impression of official police involvement.

Ronnarong urged relevant officials to examine whether such actions were permissible. He suggested that genuinely interested people should contact the PAIC of the Rattanathibet Police Station directly, rather than succumbing to pressure tactics. Ronnarong committed to forwarding the evidence to the Provincial Police Region 1 Commissioner for further investigation, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a well-known Ubon Ratchathani restaurant has complained that a group posing as undercover police officers allegedly extorted money, threatening to shut down the business for selling drinks beyond legal hours.

Kritwit, the 35 year old owner in Mueang district, reported the incident to Police Lieutenant Phakaphong Sueksakul, Deputy Inspector of Mueang Ubon Ratchathani Police Station.

