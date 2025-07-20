DSI investigates illegal airfield on public road in Nakhon Ratchasima

The Natural Resources and Environment Crime Division of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) recently disclosed findings regarding a private airfield, known as the VIP Runway, located in Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima. Clarifications are awaited from five government agencies regarding the alleged illegal transformation of a public road into a private airstrip.

This investigation was prompted by a complaint from lawyer Phattarapong Supakson, who alleged that a public road had been repurposed as a temporary private runway.

DSI investigators discovered that the airstrip measures 19 metres in width and 1 kilometre in length, with a significant 450-metre section overlapping a public road, now part of a private golf course.

Initial assessments indicated that the land fell under the jurisdiction of the Khanong Phra Tambon Administrative Organisation (TAO). However, further investigation revealed it as part of the Lam Takhong self-help settlement area, with no construction permits for a runway having been filed since 2007.

The DSI is awaiting documentation from five agencies: the Khanong Phra TAO, the Land Department, the Lam Takhong Community, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, and the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Land Reform Office.

The Lam Takhong community has filed a police complaint, claiming the airfield was constructed without the necessary approval from the Department of Social Development and Welfare, which governs the settlement. Historical aerial photographs from 1974 and 1999 verify the road’s long-standing public use.

Following the review of all documents, the DSI intends to summon the owners of both the airfield and the golf course. There is suspicion that a politician sought permits after the airfield’s construction around 2012, as suggested by aerial evidence. It is reported that the politician’s sister owns the golf course.

The DSI’s investigation focuses on land encroachment, unauthorised land use, and unapproved building activities. Laws potentially violated include the Building Control Act, Forestry Act, Agricultural Land Reform Act, Air Navigation Act, and the Land Allocation for Livelihood Act. The examination will also consider any illegal transfer, lease, or sale of land rights, reported Bangkok Post.

Despite local complaints and recent aircraft sightings at the site, no action has been taken by the officials. The DSI is requesting an explanation from the TAO regarding their management of these issues.