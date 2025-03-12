Luxury v law: Phuket crackdown targets beachfront land grab

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
67 1 minute read
Luxury v law: Phuket crackdown targets beachfront land grab
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Officials in Phuket are ramping up efforts to reclaim Bang Tao Beach from unauthorised developments, with high-end hotels and businesses facing potential demolition after illegally encroaching on public land.

Yesterday, March 11, officials from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) Phuket branch, led by Director Suwat Saowarun, launched their second crackdown on beachfront encroachments in Cherng Talay.

Joined by Thalang District officials, the Phuket Marine Office, and the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), the task force surveyed construction sites and enforced public land regulations.

This latest inspection followed a January 22 visit, during which officials discovered that private businesses and luxury hotels had built illegal structures, blocking public access to the beach. Some operators had even erected large stone walls under the pretext of “wave protection.”

Related Articles

Luxury v law: Phuket crackdown targets beachfront land grab | News by Thaiger

During their return visit, officials found that while some structures had been partially demolished, new unauthorised developments, including restaurants and expanded hotel relaxation areas, had since appeared, an official said.

“The problem isn’t just encroachment, it’s the blatant disregard for public access. We are here to enforce the law and restore this beach to the people.”

Luxury v law: Phuket crackdown targets beachfront land grab | News by Thaiger

In response, the NACC ordered the immediate removal of illegal barriers, including stone walls and obstructive hotel expansions.

Warning signs were erected, notifying businesses that the land belongs to the public, and non-compliance would result in forced demolition.

Officials also instructed landowners to present official title deeds and tax records to clarify property boundaries. Properties found to lack valid ownership documents would be demolished by officials.

Luxury v law: Phuket crackdown targets beachfront land grab | News by Thaiger

Adding to the controversy, the report failed to explain why Cherng Talay OrBorTor, led by Chief Manoch Punchalad, allowed these unauthorised constructions in the first place.

As legal action looms, the Phuket Marine Office has been tasked with mapping waterway encroachments to ensure coastal access remains open.

Local officials have pledged further inspections and legal proceedings, warning that businesses failing to comply will face severe penalties, reported The Phuket News.

Luxury v law: Phuket crackdown targets beachfront land grab | News by Thaiger

With pressure mounting, some business owners have promised to review their properties and remove illegal structures voluntarily. However, officials have made it clear: this is just the beginning of an ongoing battle to protect Phuket’s beaches from private interests.

Luxury v law: Phuket crackdown targets beachfront land grab | News by Thaiger

Luxury v law: Phuket crackdown targets beachfront land grab | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
I&#8217;ll be right back: Foreign tourist dines and dashes in Krabi Krabi News

I’ll be right back: Foreign tourist dines and dashes in Krabi

6 seconds ago
Illegal foreign workers busted in Pattaya villa scam crackdown Pattaya News

Illegal foreign workers busted in Pattaya villa scam crackdown

6 minutes ago
Nurse on track: Off-duty hero saves passenger on Bangkok BTS (video) Bangkok News

Nurse on track: Off-duty hero saves passenger on Bangkok BTS (video)

11 minutes ago
Luxury v law: Phuket crackdown targets beachfront land grab Phuket News

Luxury v law: Phuket crackdown targets beachfront land grab

17 minutes ago
Thai man faces jail time after dropping Yaba pill in front of officials Thailand News

Thai man faces jail time after dropping Yaba pill in front of officials

24 minutes ago
Bomb explosion narrowly misses vehicle in Narathiwat Thailand News

Bomb explosion narrowly misses vehicle in Narathiwat

34 minutes ago
Ruff justice: Thai neighbour threatens to silence barking dog for good Crime News

Ruff justice: Thai neighbour threatens to silence barking dog for good

38 minutes ago
Uthai Thani housekeeper loses 12 lottery tickets, seeks public help Thailand News

Uthai Thani housekeeper loses 12 lottery tickets, seeks public help

44 minutes ago
Delivery truck overturns onto pickup, injuring driver in Chumphon Road deaths

Delivery truck overturns onto pickup, injuring driver in Chumphon

52 minutes ago
Rent, steal, sell: Couple busted in Pattaya car theft scam Pattaya News

Rent, steal, sell: Couple busted in Pattaya car theft scam

59 minutes ago
Serial dater or serial hater? Thai man denies assaulting woman Crime News

Serial dater or serial hater? Thai man denies assaulting woman

1 hour ago
Police seize 520 kilogrammes of crystal meth in freezer bust Crime News

Police seize 520 kilogrammes of crystal meth in freezer bust

1 hour ago
Opposition urged to revise censure motion excluding Thaksin Bangkok News

Opposition urged to revise censure motion excluding Thaksin

1 hour ago
Man shot dead at home in Phatthalung after electricity cut Crime News

Man shot dead at home in Phatthalung after electricity cut

2 hours ago
Jomtien Beach revamp nears completion, flooding fix underway Pattaya News

Jomtien Beach revamp nears completion, flooding fix underway

2 hours ago
Police allegedly involved in murder plot for 14 million baht payout Thailand News

Police allegedly involved in murder plot for 14 million baht payout

2 hours ago
Chon Buri woman found dead, police investigate suspicious circumstances Thailand News

Chon Buri woman found dead, police investigate suspicious circumstances

2 hours ago
Thai casino plans put on ice as Cabinet refuses to roll the dice Bangkok News

Thai casino plans put on ice as Cabinet refuses to roll the dice

2 hours ago
Tragic karaoke bar shooting in Phatthalung leaves woman dead Crime News

Tragic karaoke bar shooting in Phatthalung leaves woman dead

3 hours ago
Lottery hiss-teria in Songkhla as king cobra slithers into family car Thailand News

Lottery hiss-teria in Songkhla as king cobra slithers into family car

3 hours ago
Lucky numbers frenzy as lottery tickets sell out near Khamchanod Thailand News

Lucky numbers frenzy as lottery tickets sell out near Khamchanod

3 hours ago
Heartbroken Thai woman directs men from dating app to neighbour&#8217;s homes Bangkok News

Heartbroken Thai woman directs men from dating app to neighbour’s homes

3 hours ago
Puff and cuff: Pattaya Teen’s e-cigarette hustle goes up in smoke Pattaya News

Puff and cuff: Pattaya Teen’s e-cigarette hustle goes up in smoke

3 hours ago
Wake-up call: Snoozing Thai driver startled by cop&#8217;s ‘wife’ threat Thailand News

Wake-up call: Snoozing Thai driver startled by cop’s ‘wife’ threat

4 hours ago
Luxury car driver apologises after slapping 14 year old motorcyclist Crime News

Luxury car driver apologises after slapping 14 year old motorcyclist

4 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
67 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Nurse on track: Off-duty hero saves passenger on Bangkok BTS (video)

Nurse on track: Off-duty hero saves passenger on Bangkok BTS (video)

11 minutes ago
Thai man faces jail time after dropping Yaba pill in front of officials

Thai man faces jail time after dropping Yaba pill in front of officials

24 minutes ago
Bomb explosion narrowly misses vehicle in Narathiwat

Bomb explosion narrowly misses vehicle in Narathiwat

34 minutes ago
Ruff justice: Thai neighbour threatens to silence barking dog for good

Ruff justice: Thai neighbour threatens to silence barking dog for good

38 minutes ago