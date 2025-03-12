Officials in Phuket are ramping up efforts to reclaim Bang Tao Beach from unauthorised developments, with high-end hotels and businesses facing potential demolition after illegally encroaching on public land.

Yesterday, March 11, officials from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) Phuket branch, led by Director Suwat Saowarun, launched their second crackdown on beachfront encroachments in Cherng Talay.

Joined by Thalang District officials, the Phuket Marine Office, and the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), the task force surveyed construction sites and enforced public land regulations.

This latest inspection followed a January 22 visit, during which officials discovered that private businesses and luxury hotels had built illegal structures, blocking public access to the beach. Some operators had even erected large stone walls under the pretext of “wave protection.”

During their return visit, officials found that while some structures had been partially demolished, new unauthorised developments, including restaurants and expanded hotel relaxation areas, had since appeared, an official said.

“The problem isn’t just encroachment, it’s the blatant disregard for public access. We are here to enforce the law and restore this beach to the people.”

In response, the NACC ordered the immediate removal of illegal barriers, including stone walls and obstructive hotel expansions.

Warning signs were erected, notifying businesses that the land belongs to the public, and non-compliance would result in forced demolition.

Officials also instructed landowners to present official title deeds and tax records to clarify property boundaries. Properties found to lack valid ownership documents would be demolished by officials.

Adding to the controversy, the report failed to explain why Cherng Talay OrBorTor, led by Chief Manoch Punchalad, allowed these unauthorised constructions in the first place.

As legal action looms, the Phuket Marine Office has been tasked with mapping waterway encroachments to ensure coastal access remains open.

Local officials have pledged further inspections and legal proceedings, warning that businesses failing to comply will face severe penalties, reported The Phuket News.

With pressure mounting, some business owners have promised to review their properties and remove illegal structures voluntarily. However, officials have made it clear: this is just the beginning of an ongoing battle to protect Phuket’s beaches from private interests.