Thai troops to retaliate against Cambodian border encroachments

Thai soldiers have been granted permission to retaliate immediately if Cambodian troops are detected encroaching on Thai territory.

This decision follows reports of Cambodian soldiers, believed to be from the Bodyguard Headquarters unit of Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, being observed near the border monitoring Thai patrols.

On August 24, the 2nd Army Region accused Cambodian soldiers of illegally entering Thailand’s Surin province to plant a PMN-2 anti-personnel landmine, contravening international agreements and a bilateral ceasefire.

Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang addressed questions from reporters regarding the forthcoming Regional Border Committee meeting between the two countries, scheduled to take place at Chong Sa-ngam crossing in Phu Sing district of Sisaket tomorrow, August 26.

At the talks, Thai proposals will mirror those from previous discussions by the 1st Army Region and the Navy Task Force, focusing on landmine clearance, joint action against cross-border call centre scams, and the establishment of border coordination groups.

Lt. Gen. Boonsin emphasised that the proposed landmine clearance must encompass all border areas, not only the clearly claimed locations. However, he expressed uncertainty about Cambodia’s acceptance of this condition.

Thai-Cambodian border

Regarding the barbed wire fencing along disputed border sections, Cambodia suggested its removal, but the Thai army rejected this, as the fencing aligns with the established Thai border.

When asked about potential agreements from the General Border Committee and Joint Boundary Commission meetings, Lieutenant General Boonsin stated it depends on the Cambodian leadership’s acceptance, which would lead to implementation, including disarmament issues.

“The talk about BHQ units monitoring Thai soldiers’ patrols, that is only an assumption,” he remarked. “The Thai army will open fire if they see any encroachment on our territory.”

He advised his troops to respond immediately if any encroachment, including landmine laying, is detected, alleging such actions by Cambodia breach the ceasefire agreement. Thailand possesses clear evidence of these violations, with landmines still present in the border region. He responded to misinformation from Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence spokesperson, Lieutenant General Maly Socheata.

When questioned about Hun Sen’s role as Cambodia’s head of state impacting the situation, Lt. Gen. Boonsin indicated it depends on Hun Sen’s policies. The army remains prepared for any eventuality, subject to government direction, reported Bangkok Post.

Lieutenant General Boonsin noted that the phone conversation between suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Hun Sen is primarily a political issue. He does not anticipate the court case outcome affecting next month’s General Border Committee meeting. A court ruling in this case is expected on August 29.