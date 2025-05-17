Phuket reclaims Surin Beach from illegal occupiers

Officials clear unlawful occupation of public space after days of confrontation

Puntid Tantivangphaisal 25 minutes ago Last Updated: Saturday, May 17, 2025
Phuket reclaims Surin Beach from illegal occupiers
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket’s popular Surin Beach is finally being reclaimed after days of tense confrontations as officials crack down on illegal occupants blocking public access.

On Thursday, May 15, Phuket officials worked tirelessly from 9am to 2pm to remove buildings, belongings, and items from intruders who had illegally occupied public areas at Surin Beach, Village No. 3, Cherng Talay subdistrict. The clearance operation was more than 50% complete by the end of the day, marking the second consecutive day of intense enforcement.

This action follows a resolution from a local working group focused on restoring public beach access in Thalang district. The operation was led under the strict supervision of Sopon Suwannarat, Governor of Phuket province, with support from Lieutenant Colonel Adul Chuthong, Deputy Governor, Samawit Suphanphai, Deputy Governor, and Permanent Secretary Thiraphong Chuaychu.

District Chief Siwat Rawangkun oversaw the operation on the ground, coordinating efforts alongside the Administrative Management Group, security units, and special operations teams. Police officers, forestry officials, municipal workers, local community leaders, and volunteers from the Defence Volunteer Corps and Village Security Guards all contributed to the successful enforcement.

Business operators in the area reportedly cooperated well with authorities throughout the process, recognising the importance of reclaiming the beach for public use.

The demolition and removal of illegal structures have made significant progress, with more than half completed on May 15. Officials vowed to continue their efforts relentlessly until all shops and encroachments are cleared, aiming to return full access of Surin Beach to the public, reported The Phuket News.

Surin Beach belongs to everyone,” said an official involved in the operation. “We are committed to ensuring this beautiful area remains open and accessible for locals and tourists.”

The crackdown is part of a broader initiative by Phuket authorities to tackle illegal occupation of public spaces and protect the island’s natural and recreational assets.

