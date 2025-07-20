Heavy rain warning for 41 Thai provinces, flash floods possible

Tropical storm surge threatens low-lying areas with sudden floods

Heavy rain warning for 41 Thai provinces, flash floods possible
The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall across 41 provinces, including Bangkok, where 70% of the area is expected to experience significant downpours. Residents are urged to be cautious of potential flash floods, with the influence of tropical storm Wipha noted.

Rain is forecasted for Chanthaburi, Trat, Ranong, and Phang Nga provinces, with some areas experiencing very heavy rainfall. The central and northeastern regions will also see heavy rain in certain areas.

Residents, especially those in low-lying areas or near slopes and waterways, should be alert to the risks of flash floods and landslides. This weather is attributed to the strong southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

The Andaman Sea is expected to witness stronger winds, particularly in the upper region, where waves may reach 2 to 4 metres, exceeding 4 metres in stormy conditions. The lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will experience waves of 2 to 3 metres, with higher waves in areas affected by thunderstorms.

Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid navigating in stormy conditions, with small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand recommended to remain ashore.

Additionally, tropical storm Wipha, currently situated over the northern South China Sea, is moving west-northwest, approximately 560 kilometres east of Zhanjiang, China. The storm is anticipated to move into the Gulf of Tonkin and make landfall over northern Vietnam between July 21 and July 22.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today until 6am tomorrow indicates thunderstorms over 60% of the area in the northern region, with heavy rain in Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet, and Tak. Temperatures will range from 23 to 35°C, with southwest winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the northeastern region, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Kalasin, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani. The temperature will be between 24 and 35°C, accompanied by southwest winds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The central region is also forecasted to have thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Nakhon Pathom. Temperatures will range from 23 to 35°C with southwest winds at 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

In the eastern region, thunderstorms will occur in 60% of the area, with very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The temperature will be between 23 and 34°C, and southwest winds of 20 to 40 kilometres per hour will prevail, with sea waves of 2 to 3 metres, rising over 3 metres in stormy conditions.

The southern region (east coast) will experience thunderstorms over 40% of the area, with heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani. The temperature will range from 24 to 36°C. Winds will be southwest at 20 to 40 kilometres per hour, with sea waves around 2 metres, reaching 2 to 3 metres offshore and over 3 metres in stormy areas.

The southern region (west coast) will have thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with very heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi. Temperatures will range from 25 to 34°C.

From Phang Nga upwards, southwest winds will be 20 to 45 kilometres per hour, with sea waves of 2 to 4 metres, exceeding 4 metres in stormy conditions. From Phuket downwards, southwest winds will be 20 to 40 kilometres per hour, with sea waves of 2 to 3 metres, rising over 3 metres in stormy areas, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and surrounding areas will have thunderstorms over 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some places. Temperatures will be between 25 and 34°C, with southwest winds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

