Illegal homestay found on aquatic cage off Phuket’s coast

Unlicensed lodging on water draws swift regulatory backlash

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee14 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 20, 2025
60 1 minute read
Illegal homestay found on aquatic cage off Phuket’s coast
Picture courtesy of Thai MECC 3

Officials from the Phuket Marine Office and Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 (Thai-MECC 3) have identified an illegally constructed homestay off Phuket’s east coast.

According to Captain Pichet Songtan, spokesperson for Thai MECC 3, the structure was discovered on a cage used for raising aquatic animals near Koh Kala, Mai Khao. Koh Kala is a small island located 1.14 kilometres from Baan Mak Prok in Thalang and approximately 1.76 kilometres from Laem Sai.

The homestay, featuring solid flooring and residential amenities, was built without permission, violating Section 117 of the Thai Navigation Act B.E. 2456 (1913), as amended. This law prohibits unauthorised construction within public waterways, and offenders may face penalties under Section 118 of the updated Thai Navigation Act (No. 17) B.E. 2560 (2017).

Police have issued a notice to the person responsible for the structure, demanding an immediate halt to construction activities. The person must clarify the encroachment circumstances and submit all relevant documents, including a retroactive permission application, within 15 days. Non-compliance could lead to legal action.

Illegal homestay found on aquatic cage off Phuket's coast | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Thai MECC 3

Thai MECC 3 advises the public, especially those in aquaculture or operating near the sea, to understand maritime regulations and obtain necessary approvals before constructing in or near waterways.

Photo: Thai MECC 3

Capt Pichet emphasised the importance of adhering to the law and consulting the Phuket Marine Office when in doubt. The commitment to protecting the Andaman region’s maritime interests is for the benefit of current and future generations, reported The Phuket News.

Related Articles

Photo: Thai MECC 3

Last year, Koh Samui Municipality has taken action to demolish two luxury hillside villas that were being built without proper permits. The property owners had ignored prior orders to dismantle the structures voluntarily.

The operation was led by Koh Samui District Chief Kampanat Klinsaowakon and Colonel Dusit Kaysornkaew of the Fourth Army Region’s land investigation unit, along with other officials. The villas were located in tambon Bo Phut, Surat Thani’s Koh Samui district.

Latest Thailand News
Raids uncover 7.2 million baht in unsafe electrical goods across Thailand Crime News

Raids uncover 7.2 million baht in unsafe electrical goods across Thailand

48 seconds ago
Illegal homestay found on aquatic cage off Phuket&#8217;s coast Crime News

Illegal homestay found on aquatic cage off Phuket’s coast

14 minutes ago
DSI investigates illegal airfield on public road in Nakhon Ratchasima Crime News

DSI investigates illegal airfield on public road in Nakhon Ratchasima

35 minutes ago
Heavy rain warning for 41 Thai provinces, flash floods possible Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning for 41 Thai provinces, flash floods possible

45 minutes ago
Pattaya mob sparks bill-dodging chaos at Indian restaurant Pattaya News

Pattaya mob sparks bill-dodging chaos at Indian restaurant

19 hours ago
Phuket’s new &#8216;OneMap&#8217; takes the stress out of island travel Phuket News

Phuket’s new ‘OneMap’ takes the stress out of island travel

19 hours ago
Baby in backpack: Samut Prakan mum busted for abandonment Thailand News

Baby in backpack: Samut Prakan mum busted for abandonment

20 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi tests indoor smoking rooms to curb toilet puffing Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi tests indoor smoking rooms to curb toilet puffing

20 hours ago
Thailand to send back stolen orangutans to Indonesia Thailand News

Thailand to send back stolen orangutans to Indonesia

20 hours ago
Pattaya woman scammed while trying to save sick aunt Pattaya News

Pattaya woman scammed while trying to save sick aunt

20 hours ago
Mahagitsiri family loses court battle in Nescafé joint venture Business News

Mahagitsiri family loses court battle in Nescafé joint venture

22 hours ago
Chinese fugitive and Korean drug suspect busted in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese fugitive and Korean drug suspect busted in Pattaya

22 hours ago
Vietnamese dealer busted in Bangkok bar drug raid Bangkok News

Vietnamese dealer busted in Bangkok bar drug raid

22 hours ago
Brit tourist falls to death after lovers’ row at Chiang Mai condo Thailand News

Brit tourist falls to death after lovers’ row at Chiang Mai condo

23 hours ago
Bangkok lift horror: Woman killed in goods elevator accident Bangkok News

Bangkok lift horror: Woman killed in goods elevator accident

23 hours ago
Maya Bay closes for conservation from August Thailand News

Maya Bay closes for conservation from August

23 hours ago
Big Buddha deadlock: Locals demand justice, abbot stalls Phuket News

Big Buddha deadlock: Locals demand justice, abbot stalls

23 hours ago
Aussie man found dead in Pattaya condo double tragedy named Pattaya News

Aussie man found dead in Pattaya condo double tragedy named

24 hours ago
Thailand braces for another week of heavy rain and strong winds Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for another week of heavy rain and strong winds

1 day ago
Newborn baby abandoned in backpack on Samut Prakan bridge Central Thailand News

Newborn baby abandoned in backpack on Samut Prakan bridge

2 days ago
Pattaya motorbike taxi driver found dead in apartment Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike taxi driver found dead in apartment

2 days ago
Brit mum busted in Munich drug sting after Thailand detour Cannabis News

Brit mum busted in Munich drug sting after Thailand detour

2 days ago
Hackers breach Thai Labour Ministry website, data safe Thailand News

Hackers breach Thai Labour Ministry website, data safe

2 days ago
Pattaya mob attack: Bolt driver beaten by gang of 30 Pattaya News

Pattaya mob attack: Bolt driver beaten by gang of 30

2 days ago
Paetongtarn visits rangers hurt in Ubon border blast Thailand News

Paetongtarn visits rangers hurt in Ubon border blast

2 days ago
Crime NewsPhuket News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee14 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 20, 2025
60 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x