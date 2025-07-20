Illegal homestay found on aquatic cage off Phuket’s coast

Officials from the Phuket Marine Office and Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 (Thai-MECC 3) have identified an illegally constructed homestay off Phuket’s east coast.

According to Captain Pichet Songtan, spokesperson for Thai MECC 3, the structure was discovered on a cage used for raising aquatic animals near Koh Kala, Mai Khao. Koh Kala is a small island located 1.14 kilometres from Baan Mak Prok in Thalang and approximately 1.76 kilometres from Laem Sai.

The homestay, featuring solid flooring and residential amenities, was built without permission, violating Section 117 of the Thai Navigation Act B.E. 2456 (1913), as amended. This law prohibits unauthorised construction within public waterways, and offenders may face penalties under Section 118 of the updated Thai Navigation Act (No. 17) B.E. 2560 (2017).

Police have issued a notice to the person responsible for the structure, demanding an immediate halt to construction activities. The person must clarify the encroachment circumstances and submit all relevant documents, including a retroactive permission application, within 15 days. Non-compliance could lead to legal action.

Thai MECC 3 advises the public, especially those in aquaculture or operating near the sea, to understand maritime regulations and obtain necessary approvals before constructing in or near waterways.

Capt Pichet emphasised the importance of adhering to the law and consulting the Phuket Marine Office when in doubt. The commitment to protecting the Andaman region’s maritime interests is for the benefit of current and future generations, reported The Phuket News.

Last year, Koh Samui Municipality has taken action to demolish two luxury hillside villas that were being built without proper permits. The property owners had ignored prior orders to dismantle the structures voluntarily.

The operation was led by Koh Samui District Chief Kampanat Klinsaowakon and Colonel Dusit Kaysornkaew of the Fourth Army Region’s land investigation unit, along with other officials. The villas were located in tambon Bo Phut, Surat Thani’s Koh Samui district.