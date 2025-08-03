Khao Kradong land rights revoked, SRT confirmed as owner

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, has defended the management of the Khao Kradong land matter following the Ministry of Interior’s assertion that the land is owned by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

Anutin’s comments yesterday, August 2, came after the ministry’s announcement, supporting the land ownership by the SRT, in line with decisions from both the Supreme Court and the Administrative Court. Consequently, the ministry has ordered the cancellation of land rights over 5,000 rai, effective from yesterday.

Several land deeds are held by members of the influential Chidchob family, with Newin Chidchob known as a significant supporter of the Bhumjaithai Party. Anutin remarked that he does not aim to defend any people but is assured that all parties involved acted legally and adhered to regulations and court verdicts.

“Everyone should follow the law. Do not turn this into a political issue,” he stated. “Our main duty now is to protect the country, its sovereignty, its people, and those who stand on the frontlines.”

Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai stated on August 1 that the Khao Kradong land is legally owned by the SRT, as confirmed by court rulings. Phumtham explained that King Chulalongkorn (King Rama V) had allocated the land to the SRT for state purposes, which was later validated by royal decree during the reign of King Vajiravudh (Rama VI).

At that time, the SRT had already acquired the land from 18 families residing in the area, ensuring it was fully returned to state ownership.

“Therefore, the way this state-owned land has been occupied by private firms is considered unlawful, and they have no legal right to claim it as their own,” he added.

He further mentioned that investigations have confirmed that the land surrounding Khao Kradong is legally state property, necessitating decisive action. Mapping has been completed, allowing the Department of Lands to revoke land title deeds under Section 61 of the Land Code, reported Bangkok Post.

Deputy Interior Minister Dech-it Khaothong noted that the Administrative Court had previously ordered a committee, set up by the director-general of the Department of Lands, to clarify land boundaries. However, the process was later halted, leading to criticism that the department had disregarded the Supreme Court’s ruling.