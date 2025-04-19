Officials probe illegal land grabs in Phuket wildlife zone

Phuket’s lush green hills are fast becoming battlegrounds in a land war fuelled by booming tourism, high-end development, and shady deals — and now, investigators are closing in.

Officials launched a fresh investigation into suspected illegal land grabs within a protected wildlife reserve in Wichit, Phuket, raising alarm over how the island’s natural beauty is being sacrificed for profit.

“Phuket’s rapid urbanisation and growing tourism appeal are placing immense pressure on its limited natural resources,” said MP Chalermpong Saengdee in a post yesterday, April 18. “Encroachment on protected land is happening — and it’s escalating.”

Wichit, known for its flat terrain and development potential, is now under scrutiny despite its official status as a wildlife reserve. Satellite images and inspections have shown clear signs of encroachment, with forested land cleared to make way for supposed agricultural use — a common tactic to later claim ownership.

“In December, a high-level meeting chaired by a Vice Governor reviewed land rights issues in Baan Ao Makham and Khao Khad,” Chalermpong said. The meeting included officials from the Phuket Provincial Land Office, public prosecutors, and the Land Rights Verification Subcommittee.

The focus? Suspected fake land claims on pasture areas, possibly aided by forged documents and nominee buyers — both Thai and foreign.

“Locals have reported misuse of land documents and suspicious title deeds. We suspect investors may be using nominees to acquire land illegally, which must be stopped.”

Investigators are now working to create updated digital maps to challenge fraudulent claims and verify true land boundaries, reported The Phuket News.

This isn’t a new issue. Back in June 2020, a similar investigation was launched, urging urgent action in zones 6, 7, and 8 of Wichit. Despite advancements in mapping and survey technology, enforcement has remained weak.

Encroachers often degrade the land or plant crops to falsely suggest it has long been used for farming — a loophole frequently exploited in land disputes.

“These actions are destroying what’s left of Phuket’s green lungs. We need stronger monitoring and legal action before it’s too late.”

As luxury resorts rise and tourist arrivals climb, pressure mounts to strike a balance between economic gain and environmental survival. But on Phuket’s hillsides, that balance appears dangerously close to tipping.