Thai government expedites land for farmers in 17 provinces

Land access reform targets poverty reduction and food security

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit yesterday tasked Sueknit Srijomkwan, Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs, to instruct Kulpat Phumjai-ud, Director of the Land Bank Management Institute, to expedite land allocation for farmers across 30 communities in 17 provinces.

This initiative aims to provide farmers with their land to cultivate, promoting sustainability and stable employment in line with government policy.

Kulpat announced that 1,065 households across 17 provinces, including Chiang Rai, Tak, Chiang Mai, Phetchabun, Chachoengsao, Phetchaburi, Chanthaburi, Surat Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Khon Kaen, Buriram, Surin, Maha Sarakham, Bueng Kan, and Sakon Nakhon, will benefit from this policy.

Farmers expressed their delight, as they will no longer need to lease land or work as agricultural labourers.

Thanks to the government, 2,653 rai of land has been allocated following the Land Bank’s guidelines. The Land Bank Management Institute has already supported these 1,065 households in 17 provinces.

The institute has continuously enhanced farmers’ knowledge and skills through infrastructure support and professional development training, aligned with the philosophy of sufficiency economy. It encourages farmers to integrate technology into their agricultural practices and distribution methods.

The Land Bank supports farmers from the initial to final stages, ensuring they can achieve self-sufficiency. Additionally, the institute monitors land use and collaborates with local agencies and educational institutions to develop the areas, reported KhaoSod.

Residents in need of assistance regarding land for agriculture can contact the Land Bank Management Institute (Public Organisation) at 210 Benjasiri Building, Phahonyothin Road, Samsen Nai subdistrict, Phaya Thai district, Bangkok 10400, or call 02-278-0992 during business hours.

In similar news, a fierce land ownership battle has broken out over Freedom Beach in Phuket, as the heirs of a former landowner push to halt its recent classification as a recreational forest.

Legal representatives for the family of Panthong Na Ranong submitted a petition to the Phuket office of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), asserting that lingering land ownership disputes must be resolved before the area can be legally designated as protected.

