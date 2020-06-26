Dozens arrested in money laundering and drugs case | The Thaiger

Crime
Dozens arrested in money laundering and drugs case
61 people have been arrested in one of Thailand’s biggest money laundering cases of the year, said to be worth more than 10 billion baht. The suspects are believed to be part of a drug syndicate and money laundering network, allegedly run by a 45 year old Chinese man identified as “Chien Ma,” who was caught earlier in Bangkok.
Provincial police say the arrest of the 61, some of whom were flown from the southern province of Trang to Chiang Mai yesterday, is the culmination of an investigation that’s lasted more than a year. At a media briefing by the Provincial Police Region 5, which covers northern Thailand, officers reported seizing more than 700 passbooks with 10.1 billion baht in assets.
The PPR5 commissioner says the investigation was launched on March 28 last year when police seized millions of meth pills from suspects in Chiang Rai’s Ban Du village. The money trail linked the suspects to another drug ring based in the Central region.
Evidence proved the ring transferred large sums to buy drugs from the suspects, and the transfers implicated a number of import/export firms. Police believe they were created as fronts to launder drug money. 49 bank accounts held by the firms were all traced back to Chien.
The implicated businesses imported foreign goods and exported commodities including farm products, seafood and meat. The police commissioner says the businesses were set up to launder money generated by the drug syndicate. After the firms exported goods to China, they were later re-exported to companies which belonged to drug syndicate in Myanmar. It’s not known whether the probe will extend to that country.
Chien’s alleged network collaborated with at least 3 smaller drug gangs run by a female former model, a temple abbot in Myanmar and an influential businesswoman in Trang. The commisioner says police arrested the 61 in a series of raids over 6 days starting June 16 in Trang. In addition to the 61 suspects, police also identified 13 prison inmates belonging to Chien’s alleged network.
Police in northern Thailand say they’re still tracking 35 others in the gang, and that Chien confessed to managing the transfers of the money, both before and after it was laundered. They say many people were paid 1,000 baht by Chien’s network to open bank accounts to facilitate the transfers.
They will also face charges as accessories to money laundering money and possibly be investigated by the Revenue Department.
Bangkok
Bangkok school accused of cafeteria corruption by watchdog group
One Bangkok school is under fire after it was revealed that ‘free’ milk is being sold for 5 baht a cup and the provided breakfast is just cheap instant noodles. The Thai Anti-Corruption Club Facebook page has been posting photos of the cheap breakfast and has sparked discussion about where the money allocated for student food is going.
Napat Food Company was hired by the Wat Yannawa School at 200,000 baht a month to make food dishes at 40 baht per person. The canteen staff is allegedly making cheaper dishes for the students, like instant noodles with chicken and omelettes, which cost around 15 baht per portion.
One video posted by the group shows the state-subsidised milk, intended to be free for the students, being dumped into a pot. The group also claims the milk is being sold to the students at 5 baht per cup.
“It makes me wonder where the budget has gone.”
The watchdog group also said parents are prohibited from entering the school’s canteen. They say teachers and staff were told to sell snacks to the students and surveillance cameras were installed to watch them.
Economy
JLL sees bright future for post-Covid Thai real estate market
Thailand’s hospitality industry has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and Bangkok’s serviced apartments are no exception. A study by property consultant Jones Lang LaSalle indicates that serviced apartments have generally fared better than hotels in current and past times of distress. The report expects the pandemic to boost the growing trend of mixed-use premises offering hotel rooms and serviced apartments in a single development, as well as continuing interest from local and regional developers in developing standalone serviced apartments.
JLL’s study monitored international grade hotels and serviced apartments across Bangkok from January to April 2020. Findings show that over 80% of the city’s serviced apartments remained open at the end of April, with the average occupancy rates declining 30% year-on-year. During the same period, the majority of hotels across the city were shut down and those that remained open saw occupancies drop by nearly 50% year on year, many into single digits.
“Whilst the ongoing tourism market slump has forced the majority of hotels across Thailand to close their doors in order to lower their fixed costs, most of the Bangkok’s serviced apartments have remained open to serve long-stay guests,” according to Pimpanga Yomchinda, Vice President, Investment Sales Asia, JLL Hotels and Hospitality Group.
“Tourists or short-stay guests represent a smaller demand source in Bangkok’s serviced apartment sector. Though we have seen serviced apartments shifting their guest acquisition strategies by increasing the portion of short-stay guests in recent years, long-stay guests, most of whom are expatriates, have remained their top source of demand. This explains why the serviced apartment sector has felt relatively smaller impact from Covid-19 than hotels that rely more on short-stay demand from tourists.”
JLL’s study indicates that historically, the average distribution between short- and long-stay guests in serviced apartments has been 25/75 with a gradual shift in recent years to 40/60. The majority of hotels don’t have long-stay guests. While most traditional hotels don’t target long-stay guests, there has been a recent trend in hotels expanding into the extended-stay market, notably Bangkok Marriott Hotel the Surawong and the upcoming Novotel Living Bangkok Sukhumvit 34.
Alex Sigeda, Vice President, Strategic Advisory & Asset Management, says “With core demand from long-stay customer base, serviced apartments have proven more resilient than other hospitality segments in times of crisis. A similar pattern was witnessed during past events that had major effects on Thailand’s tourism industry, such as the Great Flood in 2011, political unrest in 2013-2014 and the Thai baht appreciation in 2019.”
Whilst the Covid-19 outbreak crisis has led to many new normals in the hospitality industry, JLL expects the pandemic to also accelerate the emergence of a hybrid accommodation development format that combines hotel and serviced apartments.
“As investment asset classes, serviced apartments and hotels have their respective advantages and disadvantages. The former generally offers a more efficient and stable operation that keeps the operator relatively safe in a down market. The latter generally offers more yielding opportunities during periods of high demand, given a more flexible inventory without long-stay offerings,” according to Sigeda.
To help bridge the gap between these two models, regional and global operators have been introducing a number of hybrid options into their brand stables, focusing on short-stay demand, while still reserving a portion of their room inventory for the long-stay segment, according to Pimpanga.
Crime
UPDATE: Pregnant woman killed in hit-and-run, driver surrenders
UPDATE: Today, the car mechanic who ran over and killed a pregnant woman on Sunday handed himself over to the police. Police in Bangkok’s Min Buri district had previously issued an arrest warrant for 48 year old Kawin Sathorn, for running over a woman who was 5 months pregnant.
The 21 year old victim, Nadiyah, was on a motorbike with her boyfriend in the Sunwinthawong neighbourhood (eastern Bangkok) when they were hit by a black Volvo at around 10:30pm. The impacts struck her off the bike, and she was crushed to death as the car went off. Read the original story, HERE
Police say the CCTV images show the Volvo stopped 11 kilometres away and the driver got out and hailed a taxi.
Kawin walked into the police station at 11am today and told investigators that he had lost control of the car after suffering a burst tyre.
Toby Andrews
June 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm
I wonder how much money will be lost in the wash before the case goes to court.