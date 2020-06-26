Red Bull heir gets away with murder, anti-corruption officials say police neglected their duties | The Thaiger

Crime
Red Bull heir gets away with murder, anti-corruption officials say police neglected their duties
Nothing has been done to Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya who crashed his Ferrariinto an officer and killing him back in 2012 and then speeding off. Now anti-corruption officials are saying that officers investigating the fatal hit-and-run accident neglected to fulfil their duties.
An investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission found intention to exempt Yoovidhya from prosecution on charges of of drug abuse and speeding. Forensic police say he was driving 177 kilometres per hour when he hit the officer on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road. The officer’s body was dragged under the car before Yoovidhya sped off.
His hearing was delayed 7 times, and in 2017 he was charged with reckless driving causing death and failing to help a crash victim. He fled on a private plane just 2 days before he was supposed to face the charges. He’s been on the run since, but has been seen at public sporting events and other places overseas. including being photographed in London. The media have been able to find him but not, it appears, the Thai police. While his charges of speeding and failing to stop and help a crash victim have expired, the charge for reckless driving causing death does not expire until 2027.
A number of officers could face disciplinary action. The NACC is handing over their findings to the the officers’ supervisors. The NACC investigation found chief interrogator at Thong Lor Police Wiradol Thabthimdee accountable for “mild malfeasance”. NACC says 4 officers failed to seek an arrest warrant… Wiradol, along with former chief of the station Chumphol Phumphuang as well as the station’s interrogators Samrit Ketyam and Wibul Thinwatanakul.
The NACC says 3 officers failed to guarantee a thorough investigation and interrogation in the case. The former commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 5 Krit Piakaew and the division’s former deputy commanders Sukhun Phrommai and Tramet Uthai.
Yoovidhya was 27 at the time of the accident. His family co-owns the energy drink brand Red Bull and he is the son of Chalerm Yoovidhya who ranks second on Thailand’s rich list with a net worth of US$20 billion.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Thailand
Bangkok hospitals use baby face shields, US health officials say it could be dangerous
While Bangkok hospitals say they are protecting newborn babies from the coronavirus with baby-sized face shields, health authorities in the US disagree with the move, and even claim it could be dangerous.
The US Centre of Disease Control says an infant face shield could increase the risk of sudden infant death syndrome as well as suffocation or strangulation.
Since infants and newborns often toss and turn in bed, the nose and mouth could become blocked by the face shield and suffocate, according to a CDC report on the matter.
“Parts of the shield can also get caught around the neck and cause them to suffocate.”
They say that there is no data supporting the use of infant face shields for protection against the coronavirus.
SOURCE: US Centre of Disease ControlKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya
Pattaya’s beaches are still a ‘no go’ area this month
Don’t go to Pattaya’s beaches unless you’re willing go to jail or pay a hefty fine. Starting tomorrow, the city’s beaches will be closed until the end of May in an effort to prevent socialising and to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Pattaya’s police posted photos on Facebook of the taped-off beaches and warning signs.
“Those who try to access the beach could face a year in jail or an up to 100,000 baht fine. People and tourists are prohibited from gathering in the areas between 9am and 9pm during the three-week period.”
However, people are still allowed to walk and exercise on the sidewalks adjacent to the beaches. The closed beach areas include… Pattaya beach, Jomtien beach, Phra Thamnak beach, Cosy beach, Wong Amat beach, Krathing Rai beach, Lan Phor Na Kluea public park and the Bali Hai pier area.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Thailand
10 arrested in Chon Buri for house party in violation of Emergency Decree
Police in Chon Buri province’s Sattahip subdistrict, south of Pattaya, raided a party last night at a house with 10 people, most of them from out of town and described as domestic tourists. The gathering was a direct violation of the Emergency Decree enacted to stop the spread of Covid-19
Na Jomtien police were notified by a “concerned citizen” that there was a noisy party at a house in a housing estate at 9:30pm. They arrived at the house, knocked on the door and were greeted by 37 year old Paruehat Tampanon, who said he’s renting the house for several days, and that he and his friends were staying there for 2 days.
Na Jomtien police discovered 9 other people inside the house, 2 of whom tested positive for illegal drugs, police say, without naming the specific drugs. Many bottles of alcoholic and other beverages were found.
Paruehat claimed he did not know that Chon Buri still has strict social distancing measure in place and bans private parties. He also claimed all 10 people know each other and live with each other so there was be no threat of spreading the virus.
The owner of the house, 35 year old Piyanuch Ignatov, was charged with illegally operating a hotel and disobeying a Chon Buri order. (Rentals of fewer than 30 days are technically not allowed under Thai law.)
All those arrested face stiff Emergency Decree penalties, which means fines of up to 100,000 baht and/or up to 2 years in jail.
SOURCES: The Pattaya News | Naew NaKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
PIA cleans house after pilot license cheating scandal
Unilever drops “fair” from skin lightening cream’s branding
Virgin Australia will fly again under new US ownership
Fight over “El Chapo’s” legacy leaves 16 dead in Mexico
AirAsia’s flight plans uncertain due to bans
Hong Kong documentary sees scene removed after new law
Red Bull heir gets away with murder, anti-corruption officials say police neglected their duties
Dozens arrested in money laundering and drugs case
Billionaire sheikh uses Evian water to fill up tanks
London police attacked after responding to illegal event
Large explosion lights up Tehran, Iran
Health Minister predicts Thailand will have Covid-19 vaccine within 9 months
Stranded Russian and friends help monk build houses in Chiang Mai – VIDEO
Dixie chicks changes name due to racist connotations
Second-deadliest Ebola outbreak officially over
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
China’s dog-meat festival opens for another year
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
Pattaya mayor says bars, nightlife, ready to open and obey the rules
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
Potential low-risk countries to reboot Thailand inbound travel
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, June 24
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
- Expats2 days ago
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
- Expats2 days ago
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
- World4 days ago
China’s dog-meat festival opens for another year
- Food Scene2 days ago
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Pattaya mayor says bars, nightlife, ready to open and obey the rules
- Business2 days ago
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
Sam Thompson
June 26, 2020 at 2:24 pm
A national disgrace
ken jones
June 26, 2020 at 2:30 pm
I have followed this case since the incident. Again Thailand is about as corrupt as a nation can be flying under the pathetic mirage of a country of democracy with a mirage of a deceptive Constituional court and Parliment! Its pathetic and deceptive. If the “:Trinity would just come out and say what we do is in our best interest not the poverty stricken family who sends with glee their daughters to sell their bodies in Thailand it would be okay. Because it would be forthright and then people could make their own decisions about if they want to stay in this corrupt country a d it’s hierarchy. The question a person must asked is how many times since the 1970’s has a duly elected party and it’s leaders been exiled on coruption. The only coruption in Thailand is the Trinity and one part of the Trinity is the Police. Its sickeng and pathetic.