Glam and grace: Chinese pageant stars dazzle in Pattaya

Pattaya welcomed dozens of beauty pageant contestants for a cultural event aimed at promoting Chinese heritage and boosting local tourism exposure.

On Wednesday, October 1, at the Thappraya Meeting Room inside Pattaya City Hall, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet officially welcomed the contestants, who are in town for a string of promotional and cultural activities. The event forms part of the lead-up to the pageant’s grand final, scheduled for tomorrow, October 4, at Siam Fantasy, Asiatique The Riverfront.

Pitsada Songklod, the competition’s director, explained that the pageant aims to honour and preserve Chinese heritage in Thailand by selecting a Thai woman of Chinese descent to represent the country at the global Miss Chinese International 2025 event in Hong Kong.

A key highlight of the Pattaya visit was the Pattaya’s Favourite round, which ran from October 1 to 2 at the picturesque Alexa Beach Club. The segment includes a sunset swimsuit showcase designed to celebrate the natural beauty of Pattaya’s shoreline while spotlighting the elegance of the contestants.

“This pageant is not just about beauty; it’s about bridging generations and cultures. The winner will carry the pride of Thai-Chinese identity to the global stage.”

The contestants will also take part in a range of cultural activities, photo shoots, and interviews during their stay. All events are being documented and broadcast across several platforms, including MVTV, TVB YouTube Thailand, Thai Entertainment, and Hong Kong’s TVB, which has a following of over two million subscribers.

Mayor Poramet welcomed the publicity boost for Pattaya, saying that events like these help promote tourism and showcase Thailand’s cultural diversity to an international audience.

The Miss Chinese International pageant has long been a launchpad for rising stars of Chinese descent across the globe. This year’s Thai delegation brings together a vibrant mix of tradition, glamour and pride, set against the golden backdrop of Pattaya’s famous beach sunsets.

The winner of the national pageant will fly the Thai flag in Hong Kong later this year, competing alongside contestants from dozens of other countries for the international crown, reported The Pattaya News.