Bangkok police smash Chinese hacker credit card gang

A Chinese cybercrime kingpin living in Bangkok has been busted after masterminding a multimillion-baht stolen credit card network spanning Asia.

Thai police have dismantled a sophisticated Chinese hacker ring accused of stealing thousands of international credit card details, laundering the profits through cryptocurrency, and splurging on luxury goods worth over 10 million baht.

Yesterday, August 8, Police Lieutenant General Panumart Boonyalak, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, announced the arrest of 35 year old Chinese national Yupeng An at a luxury home in Soi Phraya Suren 9, Bang Chan subdistrict, Khlong Sam Wa, Bangkok.

The takedown was led by Colonels Ratchachot Chotikoon and Chaya Panakit after investigators linked Yupeng to suspicious electronic card transactions.

The raid uncovered a staggering haul: more than 5,000 stolen credit card records, 70 mobile phones, around 500 used SIM cards, gold bars weighing 14 baht, several hundred thousand baht in cash, millions in cryptocurrency, and high-end cars. Police estimate the total value in the tens of millions.

According to investigators, Yupeng ran his operation through Telegram, directing his network to use stolen card data to purchase high-value items such as iPhone 16 Pro Max handsets and gold from online retailers. These goods were then sold at major department stores in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district. The proceeds were swiftly converted into the cryptocurrency USDT before being transferred to accomplices abroad.

The cybercrime syndicate’s reach extended far beyond Thailand, with activities uncovered in China, Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia. Police say the Bangkok hub played a key role in laundering the gang’s illicit profits, reported KhaoSod.

Yupeng confessed to acquiring the stolen credit card data via Telegram, admitting his part in the operation. He faces charges of unlawful possession and use of another person’s electronic card. Police are also preparing money laundering charges as they probe the origin and flow of his assets.

Col. Ratchachot confirmed the case is being handled by Bang Chan Police Station, with plans to work closely with Thai commercial banks to identify further members of the network.

“We are determined to trace every baht and every accomplice connected to this operation.”

The Immigration Bureau said the arrest highlights Thailand’s crackdown on transnational cybercrime and warned other syndicates that the country is no safe haven for digital fraudsters.