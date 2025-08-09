Bangkok police smash Chinese hacker credit card gang

Officers seize luxury goods and cryptocurrency in major transnational fraud crackdown

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal22 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 9, 2025
116 1 minute read
Bangkok police smash Chinese hacker credit card gang | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A Chinese cybercrime kingpin living in Bangkok has been busted after masterminding a multimillion-baht stolen credit card network spanning Asia.

Thai police have dismantled a sophisticated Chinese hacker ring accused of stealing thousands of international credit card details, laundering the profits through cryptocurrency, and splurging on luxury goods worth over 10 million baht.

Yesterday, August 8, Police Lieutenant General Panumart Boonyalak, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, announced the arrest of 35 year old Chinese national Yupeng An at a luxury home in Soi Phraya Suren 9, Bang Chan subdistrict, Khlong Sam Wa, Bangkok.

The takedown was led by Colonels Ratchachot Chotikoon and Chaya Panakit after investigators linked Yupeng to suspicious electronic card transactions.

Bangkok police smash Chinese hacker credit card gang | News by Thaiger

The raid uncovered a staggering haul: more than 5,000 stolen credit card records, 70 mobile phones, around 500 used SIM cards, gold bars weighing 14 baht, several hundred thousand baht in cash, millions in cryptocurrency, and high-end cars. Police estimate the total value in the tens of millions.

According to investigators, Yupeng ran his operation through Telegram, directing his network to use stolen card data to purchase high-value items such as iPhone 16 Pro Max handsets and gold from online retailers. These goods were then sold at major department stores in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district. The proceeds were swiftly converted into the cryptocurrency USDT before being transferred to accomplices abroad.

Related Articles

The cybercrime syndicate’s reach extended far beyond Thailand, with activities uncovered in China, Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia. Police say the Bangkok hub played a key role in laundering the gang’s illicit profits, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok police smash Chinese hacker credit card gang | News by Thaiger

Yupeng confessed to acquiring the stolen credit card data via Telegram, admitting his part in the operation. He faces charges of unlawful possession and use of another person’s electronic card. Police are also preparing money laundering charges as they probe the origin and flow of his assets.

Col. Ratchachot confirmed the case is being handled by Bang Chan Police Station, with plans to work closely with Thai commercial banks to identify further members of the network.

“We are determined to trace every baht and every accomplice connected to this operation.”

The Immigration Bureau said the arrest highlights Thailand’s crackdown on transnational cybercrime and warned other syndicates that the country is no safe haven for digital fraudsters.

Latest Thailand News
Chained body found at Phang Nga pier sparks murder probe | Thaiger South Thailand News

Chained body found at Phang Nga pier sparks murder probe

10 seconds ago
Bangkok police smash Chinese hacker credit card gang | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police smash Chinese hacker credit card gang

22 minutes ago
Pay Thai car tax in minutes with new app: DLT (video) | Thaiger Transport News

Pay Thai car tax in minutes with new app: DLT (video)

41 minutes ago
Yom River floods force urgent evacuations in Phichit | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Yom River floods force urgent evacuations in Phichit

54 minutes ago
Thai evacuees set to return as tensions with Cambodia ease | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai evacuees set to return as tensions with Cambodia ease

1 hour ago
Bangkok-bound train derails in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 10 injured | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok-bound train derails in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 10 injured

2 hours ago
Thai court weighs foreign pilot hiring dispute | Thaiger Business News

Thai court weighs foreign pilot hiring dispute

2 hours ago
Police bust Laotian women in Bangkok ‘fake ad’ sex sting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police bust Laotian women in Bangkok ‘fake ad’ sex sting

3 hours ago
7 Chinese barbers arrested in Bangkok salon raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

7 Chinese barbers arrested in Bangkok salon raid

4 hours ago
Thailand–Hong Kong flight ‘rat pack’ busted in mid-air bag theft | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand–Hong Kong flight ‘rat pack’ busted in mid-air bag theft

4 hours ago
Bang Lamung chief warns village bosses to clean up act | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bang Lamung chief warns village bosses to clean up act

4 hours ago
Phuket prepares to host global green tourism summit | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket prepares to host global green tourism summit

5 hours ago
Pattaya raid busts Malaysian in sex video scam | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya raid busts Malaysian in sex video scam

5 hours ago
Phuket cops seize sunglasses stash from illegal Cambodian vendor | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket cops seize sunglasses stash from illegal Cambodian vendor

5 hours ago
Thailand deluge: Bangkok braced for mega storm chaos | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand deluge: Bangkok braced for mega storm chaos

6 hours ago
Phuket jet ski blitz nets 38 illegal rides in safety push | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket jet ski blitz nets 38 illegal rides in safety push

22 hours ago
Car wreckage with human skeleton found in Phitsanulok ravine | Thaiger Thailand News

Car wreckage with human skeleton found in Phitsanulok ravine

23 hours ago
Cambodian PM nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian PM nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

23 hours ago
Patong fruit row turns bloody as vendor stabs tourist | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong fruit row turns bloody as vendor stabs tourist

23 hours ago
Bangkok ex-boxer sets Malaysian tourists on fire in mall horror | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ex-boxer sets Malaysian tourists on fire in mall horror

24 hours ago
Thai woman suffers 54 stitches after brutal assault by ex-husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman suffers 54 stitches after brutal assault by ex-husband

24 hours ago
Pattaya ladyboy nabbed for robbing Russian tourist | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya ladyboy nabbed for robbing Russian tourist

1 day ago
Electrocuted monkey falls onto car, shattering rear window | Thaiger Thailand News

Electrocuted monkey falls onto car, shattering rear window

1 day ago
Toilet drug kitchen busted in Bangkok cannabis snack raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

Toilet drug kitchen busted in Bangkok cannabis snack raid

1 day ago
Thai monks busted at Phuket temple for meth use | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai monks busted at Phuket temple for meth use

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal22 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 9, 2025
116 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x