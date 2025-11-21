Thai man steals 10 million baht from mother after falling victim to scam

Published: November 21, 2025, 5:01 PM
Thai man steals 10 million baht from mother after falling victim to scam
Photo via Hone Krasae

A 19 year old Thai man sought forgiveness from his mother after stealing 10 million baht in cash and assets from her and transferring them to a call centre scammer.

The 19 year old victim, Mick, and his mother appeared on the Hone Krasae news programme on Channel 3 today, November 21, to share details of the scam.

Mick explained that the scammer, posing as a police officer, contacted him and claimed he was wanted in connection with criminal activities. The scammer told him he needed to prove his innocence by transferring all his cash and valuables to the officers for inspection.

The scammer then forced Mick into a video call and ordered him not to disconnect for an entire day. He was also instructed to declare all assets belonging to his mother. Mick said he was threatened that his mother would face legal consequences if he did not comply.

He subsequently forced open his mother’s safe and revealed all of her valuables to the scammer, including gold necklaces, gold bars and other items.

Breaking mother's safe to steal assets under control of call centre scam
Photo via Hone Krasae

The scammer persuaded Mick to hand over the assets and arranged to meet him. Mick was instructed not to tell his mother about any part of the operation.

According to Mick, the meeting was initially set at On Nut BTS Station in Bangkok, where he was told to hand the valuables to an undercover police officer.

However, the scammer later changed the location to Pak Kret district in Nonthaburi province. Mick was ordered to place the assets near a pile of rubbish and leave immediately. He admitted he felt suspicious but was too frightened to disobey.

Mick thought the ordeal was over, but the scammer then pressured him into tricking his mother into transferring money from her bank account to a mule account.

Call centre scammer tricks Thai man to steal from mother
Photo via Hone Krasae

Mick’s mother said she became suspicious when he asked for her mobile phone and bank passcode. She believed her son had become a victim of a call centre scam and rushed to his room in an attempt to stop him.

Unfortunately, Mick had already transferred the money to the scam gang. She was even more shocked to discover her safe had been forced open and emptied. The mother said she felt lost, as all her life savings had disappeared.

During the interview, Mick presented a flower garland to his mother and issued a heartfelt apology. He promised to work hard to repay all the money and return the assets.

His mother embraced him, assuring him of her forgiveness, saying that his safety was what mattered most.

Thai man lost 10 million baht to call centre scam
Photo via Hone Krasae

Published: November 21, 2025, 5:01 PM
