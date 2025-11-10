Chinese man arrested for fatally stabbing friend in Bangkok condo

Victim mistakenly stabbed after stepping in to stop drunken fight

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 10, 2025, 10:31 AM
Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

Police arrested a Chinese man in the northern province of Chiang Rai for fatally stabbing his friend at a condominium in Bangkok on October 29.

Officers from Sutthisan Police Station were alerted to the fatal stabbing at a condominium room in Soi Pracharat Bamphen 5, Huai Khwang, at around 3am on October 29.

According to the condominium owner, a group of Chinese nationals was sharing a room. They had been drinking together when an argument broke out, culminating in the stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two injured men, both of whom were rushed to the hospital. One later succumbed to his injuries. CCTV footage showed the suspect leaving the condominium in a taxi before police arrived.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as 40 year old Li Huan, had travelled to Pattaya before travelling north to Chiang Rai province.

Chinese man stabs friends Bangkok condo
Photo via Channel 7

Li allegedly planned to flee Thailand and cross into a neighbouring country, but police detained him at a border checkpoint at around 4pm on Friday, November 7.

During questioning, Li claimed he did not live at the condominium but had been attending a party there with Chinese friends. After heavy drinking, a fight broke out between him and another man. Another friend intervened, and Li left the room.

The Chinese man later told police he went to a nearby grocery shop, where he secretly stole a knife, before returning to the condominium.

Chinese arrested for fatal stabbing in Chiang Rai
Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

Upon knocking on the door, he immediately stabbed the person who opened it, unaware that it was the friend who had tried to break up the fight.

He noticed that the person he was arguing with was lying on the bed, so he entered the room to stab the person before fleeing the scene.

Li faces two charges, including:

  • Section 290 of the Criminal Law: Attacking another person leading to death. The punishment will be imprisonment for three years to 15 years.
  • Section 295 of the Criminal Law: Assaulting another person, causing both physical and mental harm. The penalty for this charge is up to two years in prison, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

