Chiang Rai abbot caught in scandalous video call controversy

A video involving a prominent abbot at a well-known temple in Chiang Rai has sparked controversy, as it shows him in an intimate video call with another man.

The clip, which has been widely circulated online, has led to public outrage and calls for his resignation. The incident, reported yesterday, August 13, is linked to a conflict involving a local village headman, who identifies as LGBTQ, and a close relationship between the abbot and a monk at the temple.

Initial investigations suggest that the video was leaked due to jealousy and discord between the parties involved. The village headman, who also serves as the temple’s deacon and ceremonial leader, was reportedly in conflict with the monk over their respective connections to the abbot.

The situation has resulted in significant dissatisfaction among residents, who are demanding the abbot’s resignation and a formal investigation by the monastic council. The community hopes these actions will resolve the conflict and restore faith within the community, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, police in Sakon Nakhon uncovered a suspicious vehicle, leading to a surprising discovery: a well-known monk from Bueng Kan was found inside with a woman, sparking questions about their relationship.

On August 12 at 12pm, officers from Khamin Police Station, accompanied by an investigative team, were patrolling the Ban Phan Canal area in Khamin subdistrict, Mueang district, Sakon Nakhon province.

They came across a black Honda City with a blue license plate that seemed unusual for the vehicle type. Upon inspection, the officers discovered the monk and the woman alone inside the car.

The monk was identified as 53 year old Chaiyanrong, associated with a temple in So Phisai district, Bueng Kan province. According to his ID, his registered residence is in Thung Kae subdistrict, Charernsit district, Sakon Nakhon province.

Police escorted him to a temple in Khamin subdistrict, Mueang district, Sakon Nakhon, where a defrocking ceremony was carried out.