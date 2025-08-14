Chiang Rai abbot caught in scandalous video call controversy

Outrage grows as temple leader’s private actions spark public scrutiny

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee22 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 14, 2025
116 1 minute read
Chiang Rai abbot caught in scandalous video call controversy | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Siamnews

A video involving a prominent abbot at a well-known temple in Chiang Rai has sparked controversy, as it shows him in an intimate video call with another man.

The clip, which has been widely circulated online, has led to public outrage and calls for his resignation. The incident, reported yesterday, August 13, is linked to a conflict involving a local village headman, who identifies as LGBTQ, and a close relationship between the abbot and a monk at the temple.

Initial investigations suggest that the video was leaked due to jealousy and discord between the parties involved. The village headman, who also serves as the temple’s deacon and ceremonial leader, was reportedly in conflict with the monk over their respective connections to the abbot.

The situation has resulted in significant dissatisfaction among residents, who are demanding the abbot’s resignation and a formal investigation by the monastic council. The community hopes these actions will resolve the conflict and restore faith within the community, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, police in Sakon Nakhon uncovered a suspicious vehicle, leading to a surprising discovery: a well-known monk from Bueng Kan was found inside with a woman, sparking questions about their relationship.

On August 12 at 12pm, officers from Khamin Police Station, accompanied by an investigative team, were patrolling the Ban Phan Canal area in Khamin subdistrict, Mueang district, Sakon Nakhon province.

They came across a black Honda City with a blue license plate that seemed unusual for the vehicle type. Upon inspection, the officers discovered the monk and the woman alone inside the car.

Related Articles

The monk was identified as 53 year old Chaiyanrong, associated with a temple in So Phisai district, Bueng Kan province. According to his ID, his registered residence is in Thung Kae subdistrict, Charernsit district, Sakon Nakhon province.

Police escorted him to a temple in Khamin subdistrict, Mueang district, Sakon Nakhon, where a defrocking ceremony was carried out.

Latest Thailand News
Drunk man at Chumphon station arrested for Krabi assault charge | Thaiger Crime News

Drunk man at Chumphon station arrested for Krabi assault charge

5 minutes ago
Burglaries in Samut Prakan homes during high tides, losses over 4 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Burglaries in Samut Prakan homes during high tides, losses over 4 million baht

14 minutes ago
Chiang Rai abbot caught in scandalous video call controversy | Thaiger Crime News

Chiang Rai abbot caught in scandalous video call controversy

22 minutes ago
Suicide at Sarasin Bridge in Phuket allegedly linked to private photo leak | Thaiger Phuket News

Suicide at Sarasin Bridge in Phuket allegedly linked to private photo leak

2 hours ago
GrabFood rider dies in collision with parked truck in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

GrabFood rider dies in collision with parked truck in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thailand urges UN probe into Cambodia&#8217;s Ottawa Convention breaches | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand urges UN probe into Cambodia’s Ottawa Convention breaches

2 hours ago
Police raid Pattaya club for operating illegally and detain manager | Thaiger Pattaya News

Police raid Pattaya club for operating illegally and detain manager

3 hours ago
Pattani spiritual medium accused of sexually assaulting nearly 30 boys | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattani spiritual medium accused of sexually assaulting nearly 30 boys

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s new submarine to use Chinese engines, completed in three years | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s new submarine to use Chinese engines, completed in three years

3 hours ago
Police seize 5 million meth pills in Sakon Nakhon warehouse raid | Thaiger Phuket News

Police seize 5 million meth pills in Sakon Nakhon warehouse raid

3 hours ago
Court jails &#8216;Uncle Phol&#8217; for 26 years over his toddler niece&#8217;s mysterious death | Thaiger Thailand News

Court jails ‘Uncle Phol’ for 26 years over his toddler niece’s mysterious death

3 hours ago
Thailand expands foreign worker nationalities to address shortages | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand expands foreign worker nationalities to address shortages

3 hours ago
Search underway for man who jumped from Sarasin Bridge, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Search underway for man who jumped from Sarasin Bridge, Phuket

3 hours ago
Khon Kaen man arrested for fatal stabbing over divorce claims | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen man arrested for fatal stabbing over divorce claims

4 hours ago
Narathiwat police seize 40kg of kratom brew in drug bust | Thaiger South Thailand News

Narathiwat police seize 40kg of kratom brew in drug bust

4 hours ago
46 Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

46 Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand

4 hours ago
Pathum Thani garbage collector finds baby in rubbish bag | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani garbage collector finds baby in rubbish bag

4 hours ago
Heavy rain and flood warnings across 38 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain and flood warnings across 38 Thai provinces

4 hours ago
Phuket netizens slam foreign cyclist for reckless lane change | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket netizens slam foreign cyclist for reckless lane change

19 hours ago
Japanese man attacked in Bangkok for filming smokers in prohibited area | Thaiger Bangkok News

Japanese man attacked in Bangkok for filming smokers in prohibited area

20 hours ago
Old Thai man apologises after asking to grope woman in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Old Thai man apologises after asking to grope woman in Udon Thani

21 hours ago
Nearly 20 foreigners attack Thai motorbike shop owner in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Nearly 20 foreigners attack Thai motorbike shop owner in Phuket

22 hours ago
Thai tourist loses life after slipping while taking selfie at Chon Buri waterfall | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai tourist loses life after slipping while taking selfie at Chon Buri waterfall

23 hours ago
Thailand urged to extend maternity leave to 180 days | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand urged to extend maternity leave to 180 days

24 hours ago
Pickup truck overturns in Chachoengsao rain, one fatality reported | Thaiger Road deaths

Pickup truck overturns in Chachoengsao rain, one fatality reported

24 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee22 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 14, 2025
116 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x