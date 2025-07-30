Pathum Thani abbot removed over 30 million baht embezzlement scandal

The chief monk of Pathum Thani province has ordered the removal of the abbot of a local temple following embezzlement allegations of nearly 30 million baht of temple funds.

This action comes after residents of Bueng Kham Phroi subdistrict, Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani province, filed a complaint with Lam Luk Ka Police Station, prompting an investigation into the matter.

Yesterday, July 29, at Prayurathamaram Temple in Khu Khot subdistrict, Lam Luk Ka district, Phra Ratchasuthithammacharn (Sam-ang Tanthitthano), the abbot of Prayurathamaram Temple and the chief monk of Pathum Thani, confirmed receiving reports detailing the allegations.

Consequently, a directive was issued to the district and subdistrict chief monks to formally remove Phra Khru Phairoj from his position, as he failed to account for the temple funds intended for community and social development.

A meeting had previously taken place between local villagers, Phra Khru Phairoj, and the Bueng Kham Phroi Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO) to address the handling of temple funds. However, the abbot was unable to clarify the allocation of nearly 30 million baht (US$925,925), which included donations from villagers and funds from traditional Buddhist ceremonies.

Despite requests for a detailed financial report, the abbot did not provide any clarifications, leading the community and its leaders to collect evidence and file a police complaint.

Somyot Bunmak, a member of the Bueng Kham Phroi SAO, revealed that the SAO had allocated funds to the temple on several occasions to support the Buddhist faith and repair the dilapidated funeral hall used for religious ceremonies, reported KhaoSod.

However, the abbot allegedly misused these funds, causing dissatisfaction among residents who view this money as their tax contributions. The community is now preparing to compile all necessary documents to press charges against Phra Khru Phairoj for embezzlement.