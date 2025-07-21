Wigged out: Love rat monk caught romping with millionaire mistress

He preached purity from the pulpit, but now this love rat Thai monk’s wig, woman, and wealth have blown his cover in sensational style.

A former provincial abbot in Thailand has been outed in a jaw-dropping scandal involving secret love affairs, temple corruption, and a dodgy disguise, all thanks to a furious millionaire mistress who’d had enough.

Investigators yesterday, July 20, confirmed that evidence submitted to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the Buddhism Conservation Centre points to a scandalous relationship between former Phra Thammachirathirakun, also known as Tid Srit, and a wealthy older female follower from Nakhon Sawan.

The former monk, who once held the top clerical post in the province and was abbot of the prestigious Wat Nakhon Sawan Royal Monastery, is now facing damning allegations of both moral misconduct and financial foul play.

The shock revelations include leaked chat messages, racy photos, and even videos showing the ex-abbot in civvies, including one with him wearing a wig and a stripy pink-and-grey shirt as he cuddles up to the woman inside a private residence.

In one snap, he appears bare-chested in a white vest while the woman clings to him from behind, a far cry from his monk’s robe and sacred duties.

According to leaked messages, Tid Srit and the millionaire lived effectively as husband and wife for over 15 years. Their chat logs include requests for cash, such as asking her to pay the car insurance on his Honda Accord, a far cry from Buddhist vows of renunciation.

The woman, known locally for her lavish lifestyle, is believed to have showered the monk with gifts, including access to a fleet of vehicles, a white Honda Accord Hybrid, a Toyota Fortuner, and a black Toyota Hilux pickup, KhaoSod reported.

Police are now investigating whether these assets, along with two large homes in Nakhon Sawan, gold and diamond jewellery, and even a plot of land in Chiang Rai, since gifted to a fortune teller in Lamphun, were tied to alleged embezzlement from temple funds.

One investigator remarked: “There’s no clip of them in bed but there’s enough to raise every red flag in the rulebook.”

Police believe Tid Srit may have also misused funds from the long-delayed Buddha Park project, which was under his supervision for more than a decade before another monk stepped in to complete the construction.

As the temple coffers dwindled and public donations dried up, the park’s completion dragged for years, until Luang Pho Phat, a respected monk, took over and finally finished the job. Now investigators are asking: Where did the money go?

It turns out the monk’s downfall was triggered by none other than his jilted benefactor. Over the past two years, the woman, who reportedly bankrolled his lifestyle for over a decade, began suspecting he had taken up with a younger female follower.

Wracked with jealousy, she reportedly vented to friends and locals, who in turn alerted police. With whispers swirling and reputations on the line, the woman finally handed over a digital dossier of photos, screenshots, and chat logs to the police and the Anti-Corruption Division.

A local source said: “She was furious. She gave him everything, and then he went off with another woman. That’s when she snapped.”

Investigators are now verifying the authenticity of the images and chats, while also probing whether the former abbot broke Thai criminal laws as well as monastic vows.

As one temple insider put it: “He wore the robe but under it, he wore a wig, a smile, and a whole lot of secrets.”

The monk is yet to publicly respond, but the scandal has already sent shockwaves through Thailand’s Buddhist hierarchy.

This scandal comes only weeks after another Thai woman confessed to having romantic relationships with several monks and even having children with some of them. She was also found to have been romantically involved with politicians and wealthy men.