Suicide at Sarasin Bridge in Phuket allegedly linked to private photo leak

A Thai man, believed to be a former Studio 7 employee involved in a private photo leak case, committed suicide at Sarasin Bridge in Phuket yesterday, August 13.

The Phuket Times Facebook page reported that the man was seen jumping from Sarasin Bridge at around 5.30pm. The Kuson Dham Phuket Rescue Foundation arrived at the scene about ten minutes later and began searching for him.

However, strong currents forced the rescue team to call off the operation yesterday evening, with plans to resume the search this morning. No further updates have yet been provided.

Another Facebook page, อวยไส้แตกแหกไส้ฉีก, claimed that the man was a former employee of the Studio 7 store at Central Phuket. He and five other employees had recently been dismissed after he was allegedly caught stealing private photos from a female client whose phone he had repaired.

The victim told the public that she discovered explicit photos of herself being shared on Telegram, and some appearing on Tinder. She insisted she had never shared these images with anyone and suspected they were leaked during her phone’s repair at Studio 7.

Some of the photos reportedly showed her breasts, which she had photographed as part of a follow-up consultation with her doctor after undergoing breast augmentation surgery.

The Facebook page further alleged that the suspect’s social media account was exposed online, leading to an onslaught of hate speech and criticism from netizens. It is suggested that this online backlash may have contributed to his decision to take his own life.

The page also urged internet users to be mindful of their comments, warning that hurtful words could push someone towards a tragic decision. However, some netizens disagreed, arguing that the suspect should not have expected sympathy after committing a criminal act. Comments included…

“You throw rocks at someone and expect them to give you flowers?”

“What if the woman whose private photos were leaked had committed suicide?”

“He violated someone’s privacy, now he knows how the victim felt when hers was violated.”

Others countered that the matter should have been handled according to the law, and that people should refrain from engaging in online hate speech.

As of now, the rescue team, local police and relevant officials have not officially confirmed the identity of the man who died.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.