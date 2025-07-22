From monk to suspect: Abbot may face charges over false theft report

Gold trail, hidden motives and a temple scandal under scrutiny

From monk to suspect: Abbot may face charges over false theft report
Photo via Channel 8

Evidence emerged suggesting that the abbot of Muang Temple in the Bang Khae district of Bangkok may have fabricated a reported theft involving 10 million baht in cash and nearly 13 million baht in gold.

The abbot, Phra Ratchawatchara Phattanatorn, also known as Chao Khun Narong, filed a complaint with Phetchakasem Police Station on July 1, claiming that personal assets, including gold bars and cash worth approximately 23 million baht, had gone missing from his office inside the temple.

He stated that he had been saving the assets since entering monkhood. When questioned about the origin of his wealth, the abbot explained that wealthy and influential Buddhists, whom he befriended, gifted him the money out of respect.

While some accused the abbot of staging the theft for fraudulent purposes, he continues to assert his innocence. Nonetheless, the public called on relevant officials to investigate the temple’s financial records to determine whether the assets belonged to him or the temple.

During a police investigation of the abbot’s office, officers discovered that the security camera was deliberately covered with a piece of paper. The abbot admitted to covering the camera himself, claiming he was concerned about the potential leaking of footage of him changing robes.

Bangkok abbot’s wealth questioned after he reports 23 million baht theft
Photo via MGR Online

The investigation has been hindered by a lack of evidence and inconsistencies in the abbot’s statements.

In a recent update, Deputy Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), Charoonkiat “Big Tao” Pankaew, told Channel 3 that the case became increasingly complex and confusing.

He noted that the abbot previously attributed the unclear details to his forgetfulness. However, investigators have since retrieved some information, though it has not yet been disclosed to the public.

Thai abbot refuses to stage theft of 23 million baht cash and gold
Photo via Workpoint News

Charoonkiat revealed that some of the allegedly stolen gold was recovered. Police also discovered that gold bars, which the abbot claimed as his personal property, were sold at a local gold shop.

According to the deputy commissioner, it is possible that the funds used to buy the gold were not from the abbot’s personal savings, but rather donations or funds collected from others.

Suspicion first arose when the abbot requested police to record the theft as a daily log entry, rather than to pursue legal action against any potential suspects.

Police to charge abbot for fake complaint
Charoonkiat “Big Tao” Pankaew | Photo via MGR Online

Police now suspect that the abbot may have attempted to retain the assets by misleading others involved in the case, falsely claiming that the entire sum had been stolen. However, further investigation is required to verify this theory.

Charoonkiat confirmed that the abbot could face legal consequences for filing a false police report. Under Section 137 of the Criminal Law, this offence carries a penalty of up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both. Additional charges may be brought if further wrongdoing is uncovered.

