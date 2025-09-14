High-profile Thai figure under investigation for donation scandal

A prominent news presenter has posted a teaser on Facebook that hints at a developing story involving a famous individual with followers across Thailand. This person is reportedly under investigation for connections to women and a vast amount of donation money, making previous scandals seem minor in comparison.

The news that once dominated headlines yesterday, on September 13, involved Sika Golf and senior monks, with evidence including photos and videos found on Sika Golf’s mobile phone.

This situation led to several senior monks disrobing. However, the latest update from renowned presenter Phutthaphivarn indicates a more significant story may be unfolding.

Phutthaphivarn’s post highlights the potential for major news, stating, “Keep an eye out, as there might be a big news story circulating. A famous figure with followers all over Thailand is being investigated for behaviour related to women, enormous donations, and secret clips.

It seems the story of the senior monk and Sika Golf has become quite minor in comparison. The police, academics, and legal experts are joining forces in an unprecedented manner, stated by Khaosod.

The scandal surrounding Sika Golf and the senior monks is not an isolated case. Thailand has witnessed several controversies in recent years where respected religious figures were caught up in misconduct involving money, women, or abuse of power.

In the aftermath of the Sika Golf revelations, the Sangha Supreme Council vowed to strengthen oversight and restore public trust, but similar cases continue to emerge.

These incidents not only shake faith in the monastic order but also raise wider concerns about transparency and accountability. Phutthaphivarn’s latest teaser suggests the next revelation could be even more explosive.

Thailand set up a 24 hour hotline in 2014 for the public to report alleged monk misconduct, run by the National Office of Buddhism.

Readers can file complaints via the NOB hotline or their provincial Buddhism office, and contact 191 if they witness criminal behaviour. The aim is to support investigations and protect the integrity of the monastic community.