Woman’s skeleton found in Udon Thani forest during mushroom hunt

Petch Petpailin Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Photo via MGR Online

Locals in the Isaan province of Udon Thani stumbled upon human skeletons while searching for mushrooms in the forest, prompting an investigation to identify the deceased.

Residents in the Kut Chap district of Udon Thani province discovered the skeleton in a forested area near the Ban Dong Keng community yesterday, July 28, and reported their find to the community leader via the LINE messaging application.

The community leader confirmed that no residents had been reported missing in the area. He subsequently contacted officers from Kut Chap Police Station and rescue workers to investigate the scene.

According to a report by the Ban Mueang news agency, the skeleton was largely intact and believed to belong to a woman aged between 40 and 50 years old, approximately 160 centimetres tall. She was wearing a T-shirt and dark blue jeans. Her shirt had the words JOHN LANGER, a known alcohol brand, printed on it.

Photo via MGR Online

Near the skeleton were a white leather bag and a rusty knife. Her bra and underwear were reportedly missing. Officers did not find any personal documents inside the bag and did not specify its contents.

The remains were transferred to Udon Thani Hospital for further examination to determine the woman’s identity and the cause of death.

Photo via MGR Online

Authorities are currently considering three possible scenarios. Firstly, the woman may have been raped and murdered, as suggested by the missing underwear. Secondly, she may have been killed in a road accident and her body moved into the forest to conceal the incident. Thirdly, it is possible that she was fatally abused by someone and then left at the scene.

Photo via MGR Online

A local resident, 60 year old Lay, told Ban Mueang that she had visited the area two years ago but noticed nothing unusual. She also stated that she had never seen any suspicious individuals or activities in the community and had no idea who the woman might be.

Similarly, in May, a skull with long red hair was found in a forest on the edge of a road in the central province of Chachoengsao. A Thai schoolboy was jogging in the area when he saw the skull rolling out of the forest.

Initially, the skull was believed to belong to a Thai woman who had gone missing after moving to Pattaya for work. However, the police did not make any developments in the case.

Petch Petpailin Tuesday, July 29, 2025
