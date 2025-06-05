King cobra stops car in Phayao, leaving woman terrified

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A woman had a terrifying near-“hiss” with a giant king cobra on a rural road in the northern province of Phayao, leaving her shaken but unharmed.

The incident occurred yesterday, June 4, between Ban Wang Bong and Ban Huai Son, when the 3-metre-long snake appeared out of nowhere, forcing her to slam on the brakes and narrowly avoid a collision.

“I’ve never seen a snake that big before,” the woman said. “It was enormous. I had no idea what to do.”

She was driving along the quiet road when she noticed a car stopped ahead. Not thinking there was anything unusual, the woman attempted to overtake, only to spot the king cobra fearlessly crossing her path.

The king cobra, a species typically found in Thailand’s southern regions, is rare in Phayao, making the encounter even more shocking. As the woman tried to manoeuvre her car, the massive reptile raised its hood, causing her to panic and brake suddenly. In that moment, she almost lost control, with the car skidding dangerously close to the edge of the road, reported KhaoSod.

“It was pure instinct,” she said. “I had to stop right there, or I would’ve hit it.”

After the dramatic encounter, the king cobra swiftly slithered off the road and disappeared into the nearby forest, leaving the driver in a state of relief but concern.

“I’m just glad I didn’t hit it. It could have been dangerous for both of us,” she added.

Realising the potential threat posed by the large snake, the woman immediately alerted locals and advised them to stay vigilant.

“It’s not something you expect to see here,” she said. “This snake could come back, and we need to be cautious. I don’t want anyone else to be caught off guard.”

Locals are now on high alert, with local officials warning of the potential danger of wildlife crossing rural roads.

Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

