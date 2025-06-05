Moo-tor deals: Yala car boss throws in a cow with every sale

In Yala, the owner of a second-hand car dealership has launched a unique promotion, offering a cow with every car purchase to celebrate the Hari Raya Eid al-Adha festival.

Abidin Dulkanon, owner of Bangmod Used Car located in Mueang district, Yala province, handed over a large cow to Abdulkareem Sameoh from Khlong Maning subdistrict, Mueang district, Pattani province.

Abdulkreem was the lucky winner of a special event held by the dealership, called Buy a Car, Get a Cow, for the second consecutive year, coinciding with the Hari Raya Eid al-Adha celebrations on June 7.

Abidin explained that this is the second year they have organised this event to welcome the festival, during which Muslims perform the ritual animal sacrifice known as Qurbani.

The fortunate customer bought a second-hand car for 700,000 baht (US$21,450), with a down payment of 129 baht (US$4), and was among those who entered the draw in May.

Abdulkareem expressed his surprise and delight at winning, noting that he had only owned the car for a month before being selected. He hopes such initiatives continue to benefit the less fortunate.

Abdulkareem also plans to use the cow for Qurbani during the Hari Raya Eid al-Adha festival and distribute the meat to those in need, reported KhaoSod.

