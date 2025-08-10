Man stabbed in Bangkok after confrontation over a glance

A confrontation over a glance led to a 40 year old man stabbing a 48 year old with a knife outside a bank in Bangkok’s Thon Buri district. The assailant was apprehended by bystanders and later charged by police.

Police Colonel Suraphat Rattanatraiwong from Buppharam Police Station received the report of the stabbing incident. The altercation took place on the sidewalk in front of a bank in Wat Kanlaya subdistrict. Police and related officials quickly arrived at the scene.

The victim, a 48 year old man, sustained injuries to his torso from the knife attack and was transported to the Naval Hospital for treatment. The alleged attacker, identified as 40 year old Akhom, suffered a deep cut to his right hand from the weapon used in the assault and was taken to Taksin Hospital.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the altercation began when Akhom, who was waiting to buy grilled chicken, became displeased after exchanging glances with the victim. It was then that Akhom allegedly grabbed a knife from the chicken vendor and stabbed the victim.

Despite injuring his hand during the attack, he was subdued by bystanders who detained him until police arrived.

Police arrested Akhom at the scene, charging him with assault causing bodily and mental harm. They informed him of his legal rights before proceeding with the investigation. The investigation officers have transferred Akhom to Taksin Hospital for treatment of his hand injury.

Further inquiries revealed that the conflict initiated from a simple exchange of looks between the two men while waiting to purchase grilled chicken. Akhom allegedly used the vendor’s knife to attack, leading to his hand injury from holding the weapon.

In similar news, a physical fight between a 16 year old boy and a 12 year old student in Pattaya, Chon Buri, ended with the younger boy being stabbed.