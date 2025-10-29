Bangkok duo arrested for 1 million baht burglary next door

Suspects used pickup truck to clear out nearly entire property

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
October 29, 2025, 1:08 PM
319 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of Thung Khru Police Facebook

A Bangkok woman returned home to find her house ransacked, prompting police to arrest two men accused of stealing valuables worth over 1 million baht.

Samran, a 69 year old Thung Khru resident, came home to discover nearly all her belongings had been stolen, including six air conditioners, household appliances, furniture and religious statues. The suspects, both 25 years old, were arrested by Thung Khru District Police yesterday, October 28.

The burglars, identified as Bu and Theethat, now face charges of burglary involving breaking and entering, as well as handling stolen property. According to investigators, Bu lived next door to Samran, while Theethat operated a second-hand goods business in Chon Buri.

The crime was reported on Saturday, October 25, when Samran discovered her home ransacked and nearly emptied. Police launched an investigation and reviewed local CCTV footage, which showed Bu transporting stolen items into his own house. Further searches revealed additional items at Theethat’s residence.

Among the 43 items recovered were religious artefacts and household goods, including a Sangkajai statue, Guan Yin statues, wicker baskets, a framed Emerald Buddha, blue tea cup sets, glazed jars, an ironing machine, a red oil lamp, and multiple keys and watches. Two old vehicles were also reported stolen and later sold in Kanchanaburi for 10,000 baht each, with the proceeds split between the two suspects.

During questioning, Bu confessed that he and Theethat were former schoolmates who regularly met to smoke cannabis. Realising Samran lived alone and was only visited by family once a week, they devised a plan to rob the house. On October 25, they hired a pickup truck to haul away the stolen items and planned to sell the goods over time.

Police say the pair sold the air conditioners and cars first, using the money to fund their cannabis habit. Their plan was cut short when officers traced the stolen property and apprehended them before they could offload the rest, reported KhaoSod.

Thung Khru police have charged both men and are working to recover the remaining stolen goods. The investigation remains ongoing.

Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Puntid Tantivangphaisal
October 29, 2025, 1:08 PM
319 1 minute read

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.