Bungling thief stabs himself in Rayong botched bike heist

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Pictures courtesy of PPTVHD36

A bungling bike thief in Rayong found himself on the sharp end of his weapon after a dramatic early-morning chase ended in disaster.

At around 4.40am today, July 22, CCTV footage captured a man lurking outside a grocery store near Khao Noi Intersection in Pluak Daeng district, Rayong. Posing as a customer, he waited for the right moment before hopping on a white motorbike parked outside and speeding off — clutching a 30cm knife.

But his getaway didn’t go as planned.

Moments later, the owner of the bike — a quick-thinking local woman — witnessed the theft unfold in real-time and jumped on another motorcycle to give chase.

After a frantic 1-kilometre pursuit, the thief lost control and crashed into roadside grass. In a painful twist of fate, the blade he had been wielding stabbed him in the stomach during the fall.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

“We found the man face-down with heavy bleeding from his abdomen,” said 18 year old Somkid, a local rescue worker. “It looked like he had stabbed himself in the crash.”

Three knives were found on the man, including the one that caused his injury. The suspect was identified as 38 year old Kritsana, who initially claimed he had simply fallen off his bike on the way home from Bueng Tata and didn’t know how he got the wound, reported PPTVHD36.

The motorbike’s rightful owner, 31 year old Suchin, later arrived at the local police station to hand over CCTV evidence of the theft. He revealed that the man had loitered outside the shop, pretending to browse before making his move. Suchin chose not to press charges, saying he was satisfied to have retrieved his vehicle.

Meanwhile, officers at Pluak Daeng Police Station are continuing their investigation and have seized the stolen bike and all three knives for examination. Officers said they’ll wait until the suspect recovers in hospital before questioning him and pursuing legal proceedings.

