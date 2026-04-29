Australian child sex offender on the run caught in Khon Kaen
An Australian sex offender wanted by Queensland police was arrested at a luxury house in Khon Kaen yesterday, April 28, after Thai Immigration and Australian police traced him to northeast Thailand.
The man, identified as Richard, is listed on Australia’s child sex offender register. Sources said his criminal record includes sexual assault and indecent acts against children, possession of child pornography, assault, and supplying drugs.
Queensland police had issued an arrest warrant for Richard, and Australian officials had cancelled his passport to prevent him from travelling. However, he had already entered Thailand and was allegedly using Khon Kaen as a long-term hideout.
Immigration Bureau Region 4 officers joined Khon Kaen Immigration, the Crime Suppression Division, and the Tourist Police to surround and search a property believed to be where the Australian suspect was hiding.
Officers found Richard resting inside the house and took him into custody. The arrest followed coordination between the Australian Federal Police office in Bangkok and Thailand’s Immigration Bureau.
Immigration Bureau Region 4 was reportedly enforcing a “Zero Tolerance” policy against transnational criminals, meaning foreign criminals who try to use Thailand as a hideout will be located, arrested, and removed through legal procedures.
Police said particular attention is being given to cases involving child sexual abuse and human trafficking, which are treated as international threats.
Khaosod reported that Richard remains in custody while officers proceed with legal steps before coordinating his return to Australia.
Elsewhere, police arrested an Aussie fugitive, Robert Wainwright, at a luxury accommodation in Phuket after the foreigner fled a drug charge from his homeland to hide in Thailand.
The Australian authorities had executed Operation LESALAN, an initiative aimed at the detection and apprehension of suspects in drug and firearm trafficking. However, some of the suspects, including Wainwright, managed to evade arrest.
After conducting a further investigation into runaway suspects, the Australian authorities discovered Wainwright was hiding in Thailand.
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